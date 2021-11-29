Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect: 3D measurement software for metrology hardware

Improve part quality and consistency throughout your manufacturing processes

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect is 3D measurement software for offline programming of inspection routines that monitor and control manufacturing processes.

  • Inspect, validate and manage quality of all measurement equipment

  • Use on-machine verification to measure parts during production

  • Now includes Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Team and Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Why use Fusion with PowerInspect? 

Increase part quality 

Use in-process inspection to control your manufacturing process and avoid non-conformance.

Speed up production times 

Replace labour manual processes with automated workflows to complete projects faster. 

Avoid production bottlenecks 

Use on-machine verification on the shop floor to free up the quality control team.

What you can do using Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect 

Manufacturing integration (video: 2:27 min.)

Combine inspection and verification in CNC machining 

Use comprehensive inspection tools to measure parts while they’re still loaded into the machine using spindle-mounted probes. Make informed scrap or rework decisions quickly with machine tool probing.

Adaptive software fixturing (video: 2:58 min.)

Meet production goals and avoid expensive work 

Minimise long setup times that compromise machine productivity and overall plant capacity. Save money by highlighting problems early in the process, reducing human errors and gaining better real-time visibility.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect run on?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 and Windows® 11. See system requirements (US Site) for details.

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect used for?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect is metrology software used to measure complex 3D shapes using different types of hardware. PowerInspect works with contact-based hardware, such as coordinate measuring machines, articulated arms or spindle-mounted probes in CNC machines. PowerInspect also works with non-contact hardware (such as structured light scanners). Inspection typically compares a physical component against a 3D CAD model or 2D drawing.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect software is used by manufacturers to monitor and control the quality of parts being produced, as well as inspectors and quality control engineers to inspect parts. CNC machine operators who use on-machine verification also use PowerInspect software to assist with part setup and measurement, ensuring parts are produced to specification and within tolerance.

How much does an Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect subscription cost?

Contact your local Autodesk sales team to discuss your business needs and review subscription pricing options.

Which versions of Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your PowerInspect subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Autodesk Fusion PowerInspect on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to  Autodesk Fusion with PowerInspect software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

