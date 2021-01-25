How to buy
Visit our Subscriber Benefits page for detailed information. A subscription to Autodesk software or cloud services entitles you to the following benefits and services:
Autodesk offers subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products and cloud services. To see if you can subscribe to specific Autodesk products online:
Products Not Available Online
Some software solutions, enterprise products, and specialized licensing options such as subscriptions with multi-user access (network licensing) cannot be purchased online. Contact an Autodesk Authorized Reseller or your Autodesk sales representative for product options not available online.
Product Updates and Previous Versions
Customers with an active subscription to software or cloud services are automatically eligible to update to the latest version when released.
Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software. See Available Previous Releases for Subscribers for information.
Autodesk offers software subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products for purchase online. Subscription services and technical support agreements also are available.
Follow these instructions to add software and services to your shopping cart:
All orders placed in the Autodesk online store are fulfilled through your Autodesk Account, where you can download install files and access cloud services. The option to purchase and ship a physical copy of Autodesk software is not available.
We send you an order fulfillment email message after we process your payment and deliver products and services to your Autodesk Account. If you don't receive information about accessing purchases within 24 hours of ordering, check your email Spam or Junk folder or contact us for assistance.
To Download Your Software
These pages have instructions for downloading, installing, and activating your software:
To Access Cloud Services
Products Missing from Autodesk Account
Software products and cloud services appear on the Products & Services tab under the following Autodesk Accounts only:
If you received an email message that states purchased products are available or that access was assigned by an administrator, you must sign in to Autodesk Account using the email address to which the message was sent.
If you sign in and don't see your software, verify the email address you used to sign in and try again. If you need assistance signing in to the correct account, please contact support
Troubleshooting Download Issues
See these articles for troubleshooting tips if you have problems downloading your software:
If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account when you make your purchase. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.
About Administrator Accounts
The Autodesk Account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information.
Here's some guidance on which Autodesk Account sign-in information to use during ordering:
Autodesk delivers access, download, and activation information by email. In most cases, your products are available in your Autodesk Account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours after you place your order, check your Spam and Junk folders or contact support for assistance.
Order Confirmation Email. Serves as your invoice and contains your order number. Print or save this message as a record of your purchase.
Order Fulfillment Email. This message is sent after we process your payment and deliver your software or services. For some products, you receive only one email message containing your order confirmation and fulfillment information. Your fulfillment message contains the following information:
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter when you subscribe online:
Ordering Assistance
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:
Autodesk software allows activation as a Free Trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your Free Trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:
Note: Some products are activated by signing in with your Autodesk ID and don't require a serial number. Follow the instructions in Autodesk Account for activation if no serial number is displayed.
Follow these steps to complete your order after you finish adding items to your cart and click the Proceed to Secure Checkout button:
Our secure server encrypts your payment information. We accept the following payment methods:
Entering New Payment Information
Here are some tips to help avoid errors entering or processing payment information:
Selecting Existing Payment Information
Payment methods used for previous orders appear as payment options when you sign into an existing Autodesk Account during checkout. If you're not sure whether the information for an existing payment method is current, re-enter it as a new card. The option to edit or update an existing payment method during checkout is not currently available in the store cart.
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors:
Online payments
We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes a few minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.
In India, GST will be charged to all customers, however if you are a registered business with a valid GSTIN entered at checkout, you will be able to claim tax as follows:
Your Autodesk software and service subscriptions automatically renew to ensure you have continuous access. You will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in your Autodesk Account.
Monthly subscriptions purchased from the Autodesk store and subscriptions purchased prior to July 23rd 2019 renew automatically, however, some subscription term lengths are only available from Resellers or your Autodesk sales representative and do not renew automatically. You will receive renewal notifications 45, 30, and 4 days prior to expiration with renewal instructions.
The payment method you entered during purchase for will be used for subscription renewal. If you prefer to use a different payment method for recurring billing for subscription renewal, you can update your payment settings in your Autodesk Account.
About Monthly Renewal
If you choose a Monthly subscription, you are charged the renewal rate automatically each month on an ongoing basis until you turn off automatic renewal. If you wish to subscribe for only one month or end your subscription after several months, you must visit your Autodesk Account and turn off the automatic renewal setting before your account renews for the next monthly term.
To update automatic subscription renewal settings:
See Updating Payment Information for Your Subscription for information.
Alternatively, if you need to update the credit card number or expiration date associated with your auto-renewal:
If you need assistance with this process, please call Customer Service to speak to one of our representatives. For security purposes, your credit card number should never be sent via email.
The order confirmation email message is your receipt or invoice for your purchase. Please save or print this email, or you can reprint it from Autodesk Account or your country's Look Up Page. If you have a subscription order with recurring billing, you receive an order confirmation email (receipt) each time we bill you and renew your subscription.
To print your invoice
Note: Your order number can be found on your confirmation e-mail.
To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription purchased online from Autodesk, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal. For a refund on a maintenance plan or an annual or multi-year subscription, you must initiate the return within 30 days of purchase or renewal.
This policy is effective from the first day that payment is received, and applies solely to purchases and renewals of subscriptions and maintenance plans purchased through Digital River on behalf of Autodesk. This policy does not apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy does not apply include, but are not limited to, consulting services, platform subscriptions (e.g., Autodesk® Forge), Extra Territory Rights, cloud credits, and membership or similar fees.
For Monthly Subscriptions:
If your order meets our Refund Policy criteria outlined above, please click on this link: View Order , enter your order number (you can refer to your confirmation email for your order number) or email address to search the order. Once the order is reflected, click on the Return button and select the Return reason to complete the return. If you still have issues with the Refund, please contact Customer Service for further assistance.
For purchase prior to 23rd July 2019: (Auto-renewal)
If your order meets our Refund Policy criteria outlined above, please click on this link: View Order , enter your order number (you can refer to your confirmation email for your order number) or email address to search the order. Once the order is reflected, click on the Return button and select the Return reason to complete the return. If you still have issues with the Refund, please contact Customer Service for further assistance.
For purchase after 23rd July 2019: (Renewable)
If your order meets our Refund Policy criteria outlined above, please contact Customer Service , provide your order number (you can refer to your confirmation email for your order number) or email address, and select Return Order from the dropdown menu.If you still have issues with the Refund, please contact Customer Service for further assistance.
When your refund is approved and processed by Digital River Ireland Ltd. or eClickstore Trading Private Limited, the credit will be issued to the payment method on file. Credit card refunds typically post within 5-7 business days; other payment methods may take longer. Please contact Customer Service if you are experiencing a significant delay in receiving your refund. All access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.
If you need to cancel your subscription prior to the next renewal period, please use the following instructions:
Note: You will have access to your subscription product for the full time period for which you have paid, even if the auto-renewal plan has been cancelled. Cancelling the auto-renewal plan means that your subscription will not be renewed at the end of your subscription term. After you cancel the auto-renewal plan, access to your subscription product will terminate at the end of your current subscription term.
When a refund is issued for a software purchase, your license to use the software and associated services is deactivated. This includes serial numbers and activation information for perpetual licenses or subscriptions to Autodesk software. You can no longer use the software or access services after we issue the refund.
You have access to files uploaded to your 25 GB of cloud storage for 30 days after the subscription end date. After 30 days, your storage allocation is reduced to 5 GB. Any files that exceed that storage limit may become inaccessible.
To cancel subscription renewal for products purchased online
Note: If you are directed to an Autodesk store to manage your subscription settings, you may be eligible to switch the payment platform for your subscription so all settings are managed in Autodesk Account. Switching your account provides you with easier account management features.
Note: If your screen looks different and you do not see the Manage renewal button, go to Cancel Subscription Renewal in Autodesk Account for instructions on managing your automatic renewal settings.
Note: If the order number field is auto-filled, it may not be correct. Replace it with the order number found in your confirmation email.
To cancel subscription renewal for products purchased through an agent
Finding Your Order Number and Password
The Order Number can be found in the confirmation email that was sent when you made your original purchase. If you can't remember the Password you used, click the Forgot your Password? link.
Note: The order number and password you used when you placed the original order may differ from your Autodesk Account sign-in information.
For details about terms and conditions for your renewed subscription, see Terms and Conditions of Sale.
Your reseller stays the same unless you choose a new reseller.
If you have a manual-renewal subscription, Autodesk sends you an email with a link you can use to renew online. You can also renew your subscription from Autodesk Account, through your reseller, or through an Autodesk sales representative.
To change products, number of seats, contract terms, or other subscription terms, you must purchase a new subscription. You can purchase a new subscription online, via an Autodesk sales representative, or an authorized reseller. eClickstore Trading Private Limited is the authorized reseller and merchant of the Autodesk online offerings generated via this store.
Your Autodesk Account shows the new subscription separately.
You should receive a confirmation email within 24 hours after you place your order. If you don't receive a confirmation email, check your Spam and Junk folders. If you still don’t find a confirmation email, contact Autodesk Support for assistance.
If your subscription is active when you renew, your benefits continue uninterrupted. If your subscription expires before you renew, subscription benefits resume as soon as Autodesk processes the renewal. However, your Autodesk Account may not show the renewal for up to three days.
You can change resellers for a manual-renewal subscription. (Digital River is the reseller for all auto-renew subscriptions.) To change resellers, contact Autodesk Support To find an Autodesk reseller that best suits your needs, visit Autodesk Authorised Partners
eClickstore Trading Private Limited will charge your payment method when Autodesk completes the order and your subscriptions are available online.
Your credit card shows EeClickstore Trading Private Limited as the vendor.
For a manual-renew subscription, you should receive your invoice via email after billing is settled. You can also find a copy of your invoice in Look Up Your Order. Please note it could take up to 24 hours for the invoice to be emailed or available in Look Up Your Order. If you still have not received your invoice after 24 hours, please contact Autodesk Support.