Raster Design toolset is included with AutoCAD 2025 

Use raster design tools in a specialised toolset to edit scanned drawings and convert raster images to DWG objects. With the Raster Design toolset, you can:

  • Access tools to enhance image editing and cleanup  

  • Edit REM objects using standard AutoCAD commands 

  • Simplify your workflows with vectorisation tools  

Side view from the Raster Design toolset

Raster Design toolset features

Work faster with powerful vectorisation tools

Image editing and clean-up

Despeckle, bias, mirror and touch up your images.

Raster Entity Manipulation (REM)

Use standard AutoCAD commands on raster regions and primitives. Easily edit raster images, lines, arcs and circles.

Vectorisation tools

Create lines and polylines from raster images, and convert raster files into vector drawings.

Image transformation functionality

Show and analyse geo images in Civil 3D civil engineering software and the AutoCAD Map 3D toolset.

Rasterised map

Benefits of the Raster Design toolset

In this study, the Raster Design toolset boosted productivity by up to 48%.* Learn how Raster Design can help you save time when working on an AutoCAD drawing that requires a raster image to convey design intent.

