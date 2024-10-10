State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Sustainability

Explore how industry leaders can approach sustainability as a data problem with a technology solution.

Cloud-connected platforms and AI are accelerating sustainability initiatives

The 2024 State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Sustainability reveals that 77% of leaders in Design and Make industries consider sustainability crucial for future success. Watch to learn how AI and cloud technology are transforming the way businesses leverage data to achieve sustainability goals.

See how innovation drives sustainability, efficiency, and growth in your industry

Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations

Across AECO industries, digital processes are building the foundation for better creativity, coordination, and outcomes.

Design & Manufacturing

Using technology in new ways is helping manufacturers bring products to market with unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration.

Media & Entertainment

An open ecosystem, open standards, and connected data are helping industry leaders in film, TV, and games deliver captivating entertainment experiences.

