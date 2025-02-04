State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Skills in the Age of AI

Discover how bridging the AI skills gap with essential soft skills and sustainable practices is shaping the future workforce.

As AI evolves, so do the ways we work

Technological advancements have always felt revolutionary or even destabilizing in the moment. However, embracing this kind of change, responding to it, and growing from it has been the success story of many companies. See how AI is driving the future of work and explore other trends and opportunities from industry leaders.

Stay educated on AI trends in your industry

Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations

Across AECO industries, digital processes are building the foundation for better creativity, coordination, and outcomes.

Design & Manufacturing

Using technology in new ways is helping manufacturers bring products to market with unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration.

Media & Entertainment

An open ecosystem, open standards, and connected data are helping industry leaders in film, TV, and games deliver captivating entertainment experiences.

