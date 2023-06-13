Technology Admin

How to buy
“Our goal is to provide remarkable experiences for our technology admins. By listening to their feedback and continually investing in improvements to help them save time, reduce costs, and increase productivity, we support admins in ensuring their organization gets the most out of their software. We’re helping them provide greater business value by investing in streamlining basic software administration tasks and providing the advanced data and insights they need to take their software, services, and training to the next level.”
- Raji Arasu, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk
Autodesk customers are reshaping their industries. By streamlining software administration tasks and providing more control and insights, we equip admins to focus less on user management and more on business transformation. Get up and running quickly with all the tools you need to manage your software with ease, ensure users are productive, and make more accurate user assignments and purchase decisions.
Increased security
Apply your password across all Autodesk solutions with single sign-on to increase the security of your organization.
Manage users more efficiently
Gain the time-saving ability to remove multiple users at once – making it faster and easier to maintain your user list.
Optimize team productivity
Boost overall performance and build a custom action plan to reach your goals with improved administrative support benefits like the Solution Adoption Advisor.
Make informed decisions with increased visibility
Gain valuable insights from detailed usage reporting to optimize your seat assignments and purchasing decisions.
We understand that transitioning to named user over the past few years has been challenging. The good news is now we can deliver more flexible buying options and time-saving administrative tools to meet your needs.
Our connected portfolio of individual products, industry collections, and cloud platform services help innovators and creators solve today’s most challenging problems. Find which solutions best fit your needs.
Whether you’re buying for yourself, a large corporation, or anything in between, you can find the right mix of technical support, usage reporting, security features, and more. Maximize your savings by selecting one of our three tailored plans.
No matter your work style, we have the right term for you. Select a daily, monthly, annual, or multi-year term. Our longer terms offer greater savings, while our daily Flex plan is well-suited for occasional use.
When you purchase or switch to a multi-year subscription, you’ll secure your price for three years making your software costs predictable and easy to plan around. Learn more about your options including the ability to pay annually where available. *
See what’s new and in the pipeline to help you save time, reduce costs and increase productivity.
NEW! There's now a one-stop place for Autodesk admins. You'll find the latest news and updates as well as discussions, events, and blog posts by admins for admins. Visit to stay ahead of the curve, share your knowledge, and grow your professional network.
See which subscription plan best fits your individual or company needs.
Explore support resources from online product documentation and
troubleshooting articles to 1:1 support to help keep you and your team
on track.
Review this helpful guide to learn more about your role as an Autodesk admin and to get up and running quickly with your subscription.
Up level your skills and enjoy unlimited access to courses at all levels to help you keep pace with changing technologies.
Learn what Autodesk is doing to build your trust, secure your assets, respond to security incidents, and protect your data.
We’re grateful for the customers who push us to adapt and inspire us to invest in the areas that will move our industries forward. And we’re excited to continue to reimagine what’s possible, together.
We've invested in better productivity and efficiency with Revit and Civil 3D and added powerful automations to AutoCAD.
The latest release of Inventor 3D CAD software is packed with user-requested updates and enhancements.
Image courtesy of Kone, Inc.
We continue to focus on bringing you powerful solutions across disciplines to enhance the artist experience.
Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation
