Flame enhancements over the years

Flame continues to serve as your go-to VFX and finishing solution, equipping you with cutting-edge tools to meet client and audience expectations.

Flame over the past 6 years

20

Product updates

624

Enhancements

373

Customer Ideas

Flame enhancement timeline

Image courtesy of MBUSA, M+P, The-Artery

2025 | 2025.1 featured enhancements for Flame

  • Match Grain Node 
  • Lens Distortion Node
  • STMap Node
  • ML Timewarp Node
  • ML Inference Node
  • Centralization of Shared Setups and Presets
  • User Preferences and Keyboard Shortcuts Management
  • Codec Updates
  • NDI 6
  • Rocky Linux 9.3
  • New Certified Hardware

Image courtesy of Rodeo FX

2024 | 2024.1 | 2024.2
featured enhancements for Flame

  • Native Apple Silicon Support
  • Enhanced VFX Workflow Collaboration
  • Player Metadata Overlay
  • Paint Workflow Improvements & Stability
  • Next-Generation Graphics API Architecture
  • Resize Tool Enhancements
  • Metadata Overlay Enhancements
  • New Subtitling Workflow in Timeline
  • MP4 Export Capabilities

Image courtesy of Bilali Mack 

2023 | 2023.1 | 2023.2 | 2023.3
featured enhancements for Flame

  • Flame on the AWS Cloud
  • Enhanced HDR User Interface
  • Improved Animation Editor
  • AJA SDK & Blackmagic Design Support
  • OpenEXR 3.1 Support & Metadata
  • Python API Enhancements
  • ARRIRAW SDK 7 Support 
  • R3D SDK 8.3.1 Support
  • AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI)

Image courtesy of Nice Shoes

2022 | 2022.1 | 2022.2 | 2022.3
featured enhancements for Flame

  • Camera Analysis Node - Motion Matchmove Solver
  • Tangent Colorist Control Panel Support
  • Color Management LUT Loader Matchbox
  • Blackmagic RAW Support – Camera Raw Media
  • NDI® – Software Video Preview
  • Camera Tracker Improvements
  • Motion Vector Caching
  • Timeline, Media Handling
  • Media Hub, Media Format Enhancements
  • HDR Advanced Hue Curves
  • Conform Enhancements
  • Video Preview Enhancements

2021 | 2021.1 | 2021.2
featured enhancements for Flame

  • Compare Workflow Improvements
  • Physical Defocus
  • Human Face Semantic Keyer
  • The Explorer
  • Dolby Vision Technology for HDR Authoring and Display Workflow
  • Explorer Visible in More Environments
  • Effects Tab Color Refinements
  • AI-Powered Salient Keyer 
  • Effects Tab Improvements 
  • New Search Tool 
  • PNG Format Export

2020 | 2020.1 | 2020.2 | 2020.3
featured enhancements for Flame

  • Machine Learning-based AOV 
  • 3D AOV in Selectives 
  • Background Rendering 
  • Refraction in Action 
  • The Manager 
  • Sky Semantic Keyer 
  • 3D AOV Segmentation Improvements 
  • Custom Layouts in the Effects Environment 
  • Action Compass 
  • Bypass Node Improvements in Batch 
  • Selective View and Overlays 
  • Human Body and Head Semantic Keyers

Image courtesy of Gizmo Rivera

Customer Feedback for Flame

What is the most effective way to request a new feature or view requests from your peers for Autodesk Flame? Visit the Flame Feedback Community to submit your idea and vote on ones submitted by others you’d like to see implemented.

