AutoCAD enhancements over the years

AutoCAD 2025 is built to accelerate workflows and seamlessly share your vision with innovations designed to unlock your creative potential. New features and assistive machine learning technology pave the way for teams to unlock insights and leverage automations.

Explore

AutoCAD over the past 7 years

13

Product updates

29

New features

97

Enhancements

AutoCAD enhancement timeline
autocad enhancements

2025 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Smart Blocks: Search and Convert​
  • Smart Blocks: Object Detection Tech Preview​
  • Autodesk Assistant enhancement
  • Hatch improvements​
  • ArcGIS® Basemaps​
  • Activity Insights updates
  • Markup Import and sync for Autodesk Docs
  • Markup Import and Markup Assist Updates
  • 2D File Open performance
  • 2D and 3D Graphics improvement

2024 | 2024.1 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Activity Insights
  • Smart Blocks: Placement
  • Smart Blocks: Replacement
  • Markup Assist updates
  • Trace updates
  • AutoLISP API on the web
  • Batch plot to PDFs on the web
  • Autodesk Docs improvements
  • Start tab updates
  • 2D and 3D graphics improvements
  • New layout and file tab menu
  • Improved install speed
  • Autodesk Assistant​
  • Markup Import and Markup Assist enhancements​
  • Trace updates​
  • Activity Insights updates​
  • File Open performance​
  • Pan and Zoom Performance​

2023 | 2023.1 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Markup Import and Markup Assist
  • My Insights: Macro Advisor
  • Trace Enhancements
  • Count Enhancements
  • Floating Drawing Windows Enhancements
  • 3D Graphics
  • 2D Graphics Display
  • Sheet Set Manager for Autodesk Docs
  • Drawing and Layout Tabs
  • CUTBASE
  • Polyline Extend
  • MLEADER Enhancement
  • Performance Analyzer

2022 | 2022.1 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Trace
  • Count
  • Floating Drawing Windows
  • Share Current Drawing
  • Push to Autodesk Docs (Subscription Benefit)
  • Start Tab Redesign
  • 3D Graphics Technical Preview
  • Installer
  • My Insights
  • Improved Connection to Autodesk Docs

2021 | 2021.1 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Streamlined Trim and Extend Option
  • Revision Cloud Enhancements
  • Break Objects at a Single Point
  • Quick Measure Area
  • Drawing History (Subscription Benefit)
  • XREF Compare
  • Graphics Performance
  • Blocks Palette Enhancements
  • AutoCAD Web App – Open in Desktop
  • AutoLISP Extension for VS Code Enhancements

2020 | 2020.1 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • New Dark Theme
  • Blocks Palette
  • Purge Redesign
  • DWG Compare Enhancements
  • Measure Geometry Option: Quick Measure
  • Performance Improvements
  • Support for Cloud Services
  • Save to Web & Mobile Enhancements
  • Graphics Configuration
  • Add Text to a Specified Layer
  • Add Multileader Styles to CAD Standards

2019 featured enhancements for AutoCAD

  • Shared Views
  • Save To AutoCAD Web & Mobile
  • DWG Compare
  • Cyber Security
  • Performance Initiative
  • Icon Refresh
  • Help System
  • Quality Enhancements

Boost productivity and get more value from your AutoCAD subscription

Interested in learning how to achieve an average productivity gain of up to 58% for key collaboration tasks* from your current AutoCAD subscription? Take a few minutes to review this in-depth study which explores five common tasks required when preparing designs and documents in AutoCAD 2019 and the subsequent productivity gains by using AutoCAD 2024.

Move to the latest version of AutoCAD

Customer feedback helps us define what's next in AutoCAD

The Autodesk AutoCAD development team are passionate about their roles and delivering on continuous improvement with every release. Please take a couple of minutes to watch the video as members of the product team share how they value customer feedback.

Meet some of the AutoCAD Product Team

Can Anabarlilar

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

Dan Kuhmann

Director, Software QA Engineer, Autodesk

Dan Whitcombe

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

Jiacheng Li

Product Management Engineer, Autodesk

Sachin Singh

Sr. Product Manager, AutoCAD

Join & Contribute to Autodesk AEC Community

Autodesk Community is your place to share your knowledge, start a discussion, and be inspired by designers and makers like you. Find out how you can get involved, give back, and connect with the community on topics that matter to you.

 

Take part in Community Conversations events

Join live events to connect with the community, learn about workflows and projects, and participate in discussions.

 

Get involved

Start a discussion on the Community Voices blog

Subscribe for stories, workflows, and discussions on industry topics and trends contributed by the community.

 

Get involved

Contribute to Community Tips for AutoCAD

Add your know-how to our living library of AutoCAD user tips – from how-to knowledge to shortcuts.

 

Get involved

Get answers & help others in Community Forums

Get answers to your questions and give others a helping hand by sharing what you know on the AutoCAD Forums.

 

Get involved

More AutoCAD Resources

Share your knowledge, ask questions, collaborate on ideas, and explore popular Revit topics.

 

Join virtual meetups featuring expert speakers from across the Autodesk Community.

 

Customer-contributed blog featuring product tips and workflows, career stories, and industry insights.

 

Explore value delivered in other AEC solutions