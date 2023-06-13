Fusion enhancements over the years

Fusion is a cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform for professional product design and manufacturing.

Explore

Fusion over the past 3 years

103

Product updates

652

New features and enhancements

Fusion enhancement timeline

2023 featured enhancements for Fusion

  • Automated modeling
  • Drawings
  • Volumetric lattice
  • Concurrent assembly
  • Package generator
  • Integrated electronics design
  • PCB electromagnetic performance insights
  • Design advice
  • Injection molding simulation
  • Nesting and fabrication
  • Fully integrated additive manufacturing
  • Haas driver add-in
  • Moduleworks partnership
  • Sandvik Coromant tool library add-in

2022 featured enhancements for Fusion

  • Edit-in-place
  • T-spline associative match
  • Electronics library additions
  • Turn and tilt tool orientation
  • Send to Fusion from Inventor
  • Drawings break view
  • Support for HP Multi Jet Fusion, Formlabs SLA, and SLM Solutions, Makerbot, BCND, and Flashforge 3D printers
  • Generative design fluid path studies
  • Mesh repair
  • 3D PCB options
  • Export PCB data to Ansys
  • Simulation files in machine library
  • Machine simulation and builder
  • Collision avoidance

2021 featured enhancements for Fusion

  • Electronics design
  • Setup sheet viewer
  • 3D printing using Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
  • Event simulation
  • Toolpath trimming
  • 4-axis rotary milling
  • Simultaneous 5-axis for steep and shallow
  • Italian and French languages
  • Emboss command
  • Edit by curve command
  • Manufacturing tool library
  • Cylindrify command
  • Manual inspection
  • Welding symbols

Customer feedback helps us define what's next in Fusion

The Autodesk Fusion development team is passionate about their roles and delivering on continuous improvement with every release. Please take a couple of minutes to watch the video as the product team shares how they value customer feedback.

Meet some of the Fusion Product Team

Charles Savatsky

Sr. Director
Fusion & Inventor
Autodesk

Andrew Faix

Sr. Principal User Experience
Fusion & Inventor
Autodesk

Jim Clauss

Distinguished Architect
Fusion & Inventor
Autodesk

Yun Chen

Sr. Distinguished Architect
Fusion & Inventor
Autodesk

Rob Moore

Director of Engineering
Fusion
Autodesk

Join & contribute to Autodesk Community

Autodesk Community is your place to share your knowledge, start a discussion, and be inspired by designers and makers like you. Find out how you can get involved, give back, and connect with the community on topics that matter to you.

Take part in Community Conversations events

Join live events to connect with the community, learn about workflows and projects, and participate in discussions.

 

Get involved

Start a discussion on the Community Voices blog

Subscribe for stories, workflows, and discussions on industry topics and trends contributed by the community.

 

Get involved

Discover the Community Gallery

Explore community-contributed projects and add projects of your own.

 

Get involved

Find solutions on Community Forums

Get answers to your questions and give others a helping hand by sharing what you know on the Fusion Forums.

 

Get involved

More Fusion resources

The Fusion fundamentals path introduces key concepts, before showing how to get started with modeling.

 

Your source for information on the direction of software development, insider tips and tricks, and industry trends.

 

Discover courses and modules designed to help you meet your unique learning goals.

 

Explore value delivered in other Product Design & Manufacturing solutions