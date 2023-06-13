Arnold enhancements over the years

Since 1998, Arnold has brought top-quality updates to help you render faster and with more flexibility. We continue to focus on bringing you powerful, yet easy-to use rendering experiences so that you can deliver beautiful and predictable results.  

Arnold over the past 5 years

Arnold enhancement timeline
7.3
featured enhancements for Arnold

  • Toon Shader Improvements 
  • GPU Rendering Improvements
  • USD Enhancements
  • MaterialX Support
  • OCIO Support
  • API Improvements
  • Improved Volume Denoising
  • Global Light Sampling Support
  • Improved OSL Interoperability
  • Enhanced Volume Rendering
  • Support for OpenPBR
  • Hardware compatibility upgrades

7.2
featured enhancements for Arnold

  • Color Management Support
  • Toon Shader Improvements 
  • Distance and State Shader Improvements
  • Global Light Sampling Improvements
  • GPU Rendering Improvements
  • USD Enhancements
  • Native Apple Silicon Support 
  • Improved Workflow for Texture Files
  • Better Interactivity 

7.1
featured enhancements for Arnold

  • Volume Rendering Improvements
  • Light Manipulation Improvements
  • Scene Converter Improvements 
  • IPR Interactivity Improvements
  • Atmosphere Shader Enhancements 
  • Faster Per-Pixel Imagers 
  • Faster Bloom Imager 
  • Per Axis Texture in Triplanar
  • USD Improvements
  • GPU Enhancements

7.0
featured enhancements for Arnold

  • Open Image Denoise Imager
  • Higher Quality AI Denoising 
  • LUT Based Tone Mapping 
  • Improved Support for Imagers 
  • Improved Filter Performance in Progressive Rendering 
  • Added Support for Multiple Parallel Render Sessions on CPU
  • Multi-Part EXR 
  • Multiple Outputs for Shaders
  • OCIO Configuration 
  • GPU Enhancements
  • USD Enhancements

6 | 6.1 | 6.2
featured enhancements for Arnold

  • Bloom in imager
  • Light Mixer imager
  • Noice denoiser imager
  • OptiX denoiser imager
  • Enhanced USD Support
  • OpenColorIO v2 integration
  • Nested Dielectrics
  • Dielectric microfacet multiple scattering
  • Improved Oren-Nayer Diffuse Roughness Mapping
  • More accurate albedo AOVs
  • Improved rough thin-wall transmission in standard_surface
  • Physial Sky Shader Improvements

