“In meetings with customers, I am delighted when they share positive feedback about our products but appreciate it most when they openly tell me what their pain points are and how we can help them. This helps us make our products stronger, allowing artists to focus on being creative and producers and supervisors to better manage their work. The Media & Entertainment group at Autodesk is committed to listening to our customers and sharing our product roadmaps and vision for the future.”
-Diana Colella, Senior Vice President, Entertainment & Media Solutions
Maya focuses on improved usability for both seasoned Maya artists and new users alike. Experience continuous improvements to its core modeling, rigging, animation, and simulation tools, as well as newer tools, like LookdevX, Maya's node-based production-agnostic material editor.
Accelerate workflows
Maya’s powerful tools help you iterate faster so you can focus on creativity and meet deadlines.
Deliver stunning visuals
Add fine details to characters and scenes, and deliver quality work that keeps clients coming back.
Scale for complexity
Top artists in the industry rely on Maya to create the most complex shots, characters, and worlds.
3ds Max brings important new capabilities and improvements to its modeling, animation and rendering tools so you can focus on being creative. For improved collaboration and asset portability, open standards like OpenUSD and OpenColorIO continue to be more tightly integrated.
Deliver photorealistic designs
3ds Max powers your creativity with easy-to-use tools for worldbuilding and asset creation.
Boost productivity with automation
3ds Max automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks so you can meet deadlines.
Use a rich and flexible toolset
Stay in the artistic flow with creative tools in an artist-friendly UI.
The latest Arnold release amplifies rendering performance, interactivity, and reliability allowing you to deliver beautiful results faster. Performance is significantly upgraded, scalability on GPU is greatly improved, and fullframe imagers are now updated during rendering. This release also adds production-ready USD enhancements for specific procedurals and shapes in Hydra, deep AOVs, light linking, and more.
Manage complex projects
Arnold thrives on heavy data sets and handles complex work with ease.
Render high-quality 3D images
Deliver stunning photoreal or stylized results in fewer clicks.
Get a robust set of tools
Save time with powerful shaders, operators, textures, and utilities.
The latest updates to Flame further solidify its role as a centralized hub for conform, timeline, VFX, publishing, color, and delivery. A new metadata overlay feature lets you view shot metadata in context, providing easier monitoring and tracking of shots when collaborating across teams. With additional support for native Apple silicon and next-gen graphics technology, you can achieve new levels of performance to meet growing demand.
Improve collaboration
Work with artists from virtually anywhere and seamlessly scale capacity in crunch times with Flame on AWS cloud.
Deliver stunning visuals
Realize your creative vision with a deep, comprehensive toolset, whether in 2D or 3D.
Improve pipeline complexity and cost
Utilize Flame as a centralized hub for conform, timeline, VFX, publishing, color, and delivery.