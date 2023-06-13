Civil 3D enhancements over the years

Autodesk Civil 3D was first released in 2005. In the past years, Autodesk developers have added a wide range of enhancements. Today Civil 3D design software is a powerful solution for civil engineers and includes purpose-built tools for critical civil engineering disciplines such as road and highway design, site design, and rail design.

Civil 3D enhancement timeline

2025 feature enhancements for Civil 3D

  • New unified coordinate system​
  • Core Performance Improvements​
  • Corridor improvements: Updates to property dialog box, new corridor surface creation, corridor smart update​
  • Surface improvements: level of detail flexibility​
  • ArcGIS® Basemaps​

2024 | 2024.1 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • New subassembly deployment and management​
  • Corridor transitions: corridor design workflows​
  • Connector for ArcGIS: Import objects from ArcGIS as AutoCAD point/polyline/polygon​
  • Pressure network: layout and editing enhancements​
  • Project Explorer: now available in Civil 3D installer​
  • API enhancements: rail turnout support​
  • Performance enhancements​
  • Twinmotion for Revit: Infrastructure Workflows​
  • IFC 4.3 extension for Civil 3D​
  • Autodesk Assistant​
  • Dynamo for Civil 3D enhancements​

2023 | 2023.1 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • Label display control​
  • Corridor transition and property set enhancements​
  • New subassembly composer dialogue box​
  • Pressure networks: connect and disconnect pipes to structure​
  • New in Rail workflows: turnout catalog and US catalogs updated​
  • API enhancements​
  • Dynamo for Civil 3D enhancements​
  • Performance enhancements​

2022 | 2022.1 | 2022.2 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • Corridor Workflows Enhancements
  • Rail Workflows Enhancements
  • Pressure Networks Enhancements
  • Performance Enhancements
  • New in Collaboration for Civil 3D
  • Project Explorer Enhancements
  • Grading Optimization
  • API Enhancements
  • Dynamo for Civil 3D Enhancements
  • Alignment Workflows Enhancements
  • ArcGIS Workflows Enhancements
  • User Profile

2021 | 2021.1 | 2021.2 | 2021.3 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • Design Efficiency Updates
  • Collaboration and Data Exchange Updates
  • Integration of the Autodesk Civil 3D 2020 Update Releases
  • ArcGIS workflow enhancements
  • Pressure network workflow enhancements
  • Feature Line Editing
  • Rail Bands in Profile Views
  • Autodesk Collaboration for Civil 3D
  • Layer Control for Bridge Workflows
  • Gravity Network Analysis Enhancements
  • API Enhancements

2020 | 2020.1 | 2020.2 | 2020.3 | 2020.4 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • Design Efficiency Updates
  • Production Efficiency Updates
  • Collaboration and Data Exchange Updates
  • Updates to the Corridor Rehab Subassemblies
  • Roadway Design Standards
  • Dynamo for Civil 3D Enhancements
  • Changes to Autodesk Civil 3D Drawing Templates
  • Interoperability Between Versions

2019 featured enhancements for Civil 3D

  • Design Efficiency Updates 
  • Production Efficiency Updates 
  • Collaboration and Data Exchange Updates 
  • Updates to the Overlay Slope Options in the Corridor Rehab Subassemblies 
  • Changes to Autodesk Civil 3D Drawing Templates 
  • Interoperability Between Versions

Civil 3D product roadmap

See what’s new and what’s in the pipeline with Civil Infrastructure Solutions Public Roadmap. Vote for the roadmap items you find most important.

Customer ideas help us define what's next in Civil 3D

The Autodesk Civil 3D development team are passionate about their roles and delivering on continuous improvement with every release. Please take a couple of minutes to watch the video as two members of the product team share how they value customer feedback.

Have an idea for making Civil 3D better? Visit Civil 3D Ideas to find, post, and vote on enhancements you want to see in Civil 3D.

Meet some of the Civil 3D Product Team

Ramesh Sridharan

Sr. Manager, Software Development Autodesk

Tim Yarris

Product Manager, Autodesk

