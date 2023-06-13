How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Releases
Updates
Enhancements
See what’s new and what’s in the pipeline with Civil Infrastructure Solutions Public Roadmap. Vote for the roadmap items you find most important.
The Autodesk Civil 3D development team are passionate about their roles and delivering on continuous improvement with every release. Please take a couple of minutes to watch the video as two members of the product team share how they value customer feedback.
Have an idea for making Civil 3D better? Visit Civil 3D Ideas to find, post, and vote on enhancements you want to see in Civil 3D.
Sr. Manager, Software Development Autodesk
Product Manager, Autodesk
Autodesk Community is your place to share your knowledge, start a discussion, and be inspired by designers and makers like you. Find out how you can get involved, give back, and connect with the community on topics that matter to you.
Join live events to connect with the community, learn about workflows and projects, and participate in discussions.
Subscribe for stories, workflows, and discussions on industry topics and trends contributed by the community.
Add your know-how to our living library of AutoCAD user tips – from how-to knowledge to shortcuts.
Get answers to your questions and give others a helping hand by sharing what you know on the Civil 3D Forums
Discover courses and modules designed to help you meet your unique learning goals.
Your source for information on the direction of software development, insider tips and tricks, and industry trends.
See how Civil 3D can help you design and build better roads and highways, sites, and rail projects.