CERTIFICATION

Prepare for the future of Mechanical Engineering with Autodesk Certification

The manufacturing workflows of the future are here. Explore courses and certifications to uplevel your skills in generative design, additive manufacturing, simulation and analysis tasks.

Learn how to solve challenges, not just how to use a tool. Explore free, on-demand courses to take at your own pace.

  • Man working in advanced manufacturing

    See digital manufacturing possibilities

    Dive into the new technologies for manufacturing design with this video, and then test yourself with the quiz.

  • Man working in generative design

    Get introduced to generative design

    Find out how generative design amplifies innovation and speeds time to market compared to traditional design processes.

  • Generative design of Dynamo Pavilion

    Create and edit a 3D model

    Learn how to use Extrude and Fillet in Fusion 360 through a simple, step-by-step tutorial.

Courses curated to help you improve your skills on the job

Our courses cover industry-validated, in-demand skills that help your prepare for the future and anticipate what comes next, now.

  • Introduction to 3D Modeling for Manufacturing

    Get the skills needed to use CAD from the start, applying its full capabilities when exploring and changing your designs.

  • Introduction to Modeling and Design for Manufacturing

    Practice the basics of part and assembly design, and learn tools such as animation, rendering, and simulations using Fusion 360.

  • CAD for Mechanical Design Associate Certification Prep

    Follow along with lessons, datasets, and exercises to practice and review the exam topics on your own.

  • Introduction to Generative Design for Manufacturing

    Explore the basics of Fusion 360 assemblies and geometry creation, with a focus on obstacle geometry.

Man at computer using Fusion 360

Start your learning journey today

Explore curated learning content for professionals in product design and manufacturing engineering roles.

Prove your skills with certification

We offer product design and manufacturing certifications at the associate, professional, and expert level.

Learn how engineers like you are upleveling their skills

Justin Baker

From Puppeteer to Mechanical Engineer

When a diagnosis of arthritis made Justin rethink his career operating large animatronics, he learned how to make the robots do the heavy lifting.

Don’t miss these key resources

  • Manufacturing in 2021

    From disruption-ready supply chains to personalized products and intelligent automation, here are the manufacturing trends that will define 2021 and beyond.

  • Upskilling for the future

    Are robots coming for your job? Stay in demand with these six ways to bridge the growing machine-human gap.

  • Adapting to an automated future

    Learn how automation is changing the nature of work and what companies can do to create a more resilient workforce.

  • Generative design

    See how early adopters of generative design—including well-known brands, start-ups, and makers—are helping to redefine the future of manufacturing.

Take the next step on your learning path!

Sign up to get updates and information on our new courses, certifications, and learning pathways for advanced manufacturing.

