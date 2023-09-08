3D Mechanical Design Software

How to buy
3D mechanical design makes it possible to model, simulate, and optimize your ideas before they go to manufacturing.
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection comes complete with software that connects entire product development process from design, engineering, factory planning, to manufacturing.
Automation tools offered in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection are designed to be a scalable solution that matures as you reach your goals. Products in the collection can help to define rules that drive custom product configurators, drawing creation, toolpaths, simulation setup, and more.
Break down the barriers to effective teamwork throughout the mechanical design workflow with built-in collaboration tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. It promotes communication between stakeholders and allows for easy design review at any point in the process.
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection enhances productivity throughout the 3D mechanical design process.
The intuitive user interface makes it easy to create and edit complete 3D models of your product designs, driving efficiency and accuracy into the design process.
Generate and investigate multiple editable production-ready design options, and review tradeoffs in materials, performance, and manufacturing methods.
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection software is designed for easy online collaboration on models or designs. In addition, the software allows teams to easily work with non-native CAD data and convert configurable 3D CAD models into BIM objects.
Automation makes 3D mechanical design more efficient. With the collection, you can automate the creation of custom products and reduce routine tasks.
Increase efficiency and accelerate your 3D mechanical design and manufacturing processes with the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Learn about the importance of standards in the modeling environment and best practices to maintain consistency throughout a project’s lifecycle.
See how to identify opportunities to enhance innovation through streamlined collaboration, simplified workflows, prototyping, and simulation.
Watch a webinar presentation focusing on best practices for collaborating on large scale design projects and how the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection can help you speed up your workflows.
Learn more about free Autodesk software access for students, educators, and administrators from qualifying educational institutions.
Explore Autodesk partner WorldSkills and how competitors leveraged Inventor to develop their entries for the mechanical engineering skill competition. /p>
Autodesk’s Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes Inventor and AutoCAD software with 3D design capabilities and 2D drafting toolsets. Benefits include the ability to more easily and precisely visualize and share designs in 3D and create 3D models to streamline the entire modeling process.
Inventor Nastran® is part of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection. It delivers finite element analysis (FEA) tools for engineers and analysts. Simulation covers multiple analysis types, such as linear and nonlinear stress, dynamics, and heat transfer.
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection includes Fusion software that delivers cloud-based 3D CAD/ CAM/ CAE and collaboration tools, as well as cloud-based product lifecycle management. Fusion delivers 5 to 500 Gb of cloud storage.
Files from other CAD systems can be imported for use in Inventor (part of the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection) and exported to other CAD system formats.