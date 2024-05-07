How to buy
For more than 18 years, the partnership between Autodesk and WorldSkills has inspired the next generation of innovators to design and make a better world. Through international cooperation and development between industry, government, and educational institutions, WorldSkills promotes the benefits and need for skilled professionals across 87 country delegations.
Join Autodesk and more than 250,000 visitors to experience the magic of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 as 1,500 young competitors from more than 65 countries and regions around the world will gather to compete in 62 skills.
Thirteen skills competitions will use Autodesk software exclusively, including areas such as additive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and digital construction.
Ready to design and make? Try your hand at two interactive, "try-a-skill" zones in mechanical engineering and digital construction.
Visit the Autodesk booth 051.E15 in hall 5.1 where everyone has a fun opportunity to participate and interact on the competition floor.
Are you a WorldSkills competitor, expert, or alumni? How did you learn your skills and get to where you are today?
We'd love to hear about your journey using Autodesk software. Share your story, and we may feature it to inspire others during WorldSkills Lyon 2024.
AI, sustainability, talent, cost control: Autodesk’s 2024 State of Design & Make report reveals insights from industry leaders about the factors driving change and building resilience.
Access professional software and education resources to gain a competitive edge in your educational journey including AutoCAD, Fusion, Inventor, 3ds Max, and more.