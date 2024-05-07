Teaming up with WorldSkills

Inspiring the next generation to design and make anything

Empowering future Design and Make leaders

For more than 18 years, the partnership between Autodesk and WorldSkills has inspired the next generation of innovators to design and make a better world. Through international cooperation and development between industry, government, and educational institutions, WorldSkills promotes the benefits and need for skilled professionals across 87 country delegations. 

Join Autodesk and more than 250,000 visitors to experience the magic of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 as 1,500 young competitors from more than 65 countries and regions around the world will gather to compete in 62 skills.

Platinum Sponsorship at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Dedicated skill support

Thirteen skills competitions will use Autodesk software exclusively, including areas such as additive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and digital construction.

 

Hands-on skills experience

Ready to design and make? Try your hand at two interactive, "try-a-skill" zones in mechanical engineering and digital construction.

 

Design and Make starts here

Visit the Autodesk booth 051.E15 in hall 5.1 where everyone has a fun opportunity to participate and interact on the competition floor.

We want to hear your story

Are you a WorldSkills competitor, expert, or alumni? How did you learn your skills and get to where you are today?

We'd love to hear about your journey using Autodesk software. Share your story, and we may feature it to inspire others during WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

2024 State of Design & Make

AI, sustainability, talent, cost control: Autodesk’s 2024 State of Design & Make report reveals insights from industry leaders about the factors driving change and building resilience. 

Access the Autodesk Education Plan

Prepare for success with free educational access to software

Access professional software and education resources to gain a competitive edge in your educational journey including AutoCAD, Fusion, Inventor, 3ds Max, and more.