Spirax Sarco
Spirax Sarco
Spirax Sarco is a leading British-based manufacturer of steam management systems and peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Fusion Manage has given Spirax Sarco one common system for global visibility throughout the entire change process – across all 10 manufacturing sites. Quality managers and engineers can now collaborate and learn from one another. All technical support queries from 40 countries are now handled efficiently through product lifecycle management.