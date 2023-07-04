CIXA Design was established in Barcelona (Spain) in 2009 and specialises in 3D modelling for the automotive industry. With its well-balanced workforce, the company focusses on design projects and the development of final production parts for engineering experts, to whom it also provides support.

The keys to the company’s success include Asidek’s training in modelling software, contacts in the corporate world and the creation of mixed groups of junior and senior modellers, which makes the best use of the experience of its seasoned professionals and the thirst for knowledge of its youngest employees.

In this regard, collaboration with companies such as Design Consulting, a provider of automotive design and engineering services, has led to long-standing professional relationships with market leaders, such as BMW and, subsequently, MINI, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Piaggio, Nissan, FIAT, Bugatti, Volvo and Ferrari, among others. The company also works with technological start-ups, which provides it with opportunities for greater experimentation and entry into other activities, such as aerospace design.