& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Choose from versatile plans and pricing models that fit your business — including Flex tokens, for daily access now starting at $99.
Get AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more, delivered in a single, cost-efficient purchase.
Civil engineering design and construction documentation
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
Forma Build Essentials brings the core jobsite tools contractors rely on together in one place. Projects are quick to set up and easy to access.
* includes estimated VAT
The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection is perfect for Construction and multidisciplinary teams. Includes 14 products, bundling AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more.
*Save up to 80% over individual subscriptions.
Define direction in schematic design, create intelligent BIM models, manage design collaboration, and produce accurate documentation.
Define direction in schematic design, create intelligent BIM models, manage design collaboration, and produce accurate documentation.
– Ritesh Sharma, Engineer, EGLO India
New to Autodesk or need a refresher? We have three quick start guides that help small teams quickly build essential skills.
Looking for product support? Find help, answers, and resources.
Use this Quick Start Guide to learn the essentials of Civil 3D, from navigating the interface and Toolspace to working with dynamic objects, feature lines, and survey data with .
Learn Civil 3D in 90 Minutes with learning materials covering surfaces, site grading, alignments, profiles, utility networks, and intelligent design objects through guided exercises.
Strengthen your workflows with these tutorials and learn how to create an alignment and profile using Civil 3D.
New to Forma or need a refresher? This webinar helps you build foundational skills so you can create, document, and collaborate on projects with confidence from day one.
Build your Forma expertise faster and learn at your own pace with blogs — covering core workflows for construction teams.
Looking for product support? Find help, answers, and resources.
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AutoCAD costs about
AutoCAD LT is 2D drafting only and a cheaper alternative (about
AutoCAD is a computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables.
AutoCAD LT is a CAD software that is used for precise 2D drafting, design, and documentation. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, creating tables, as well as customizing commands and routines using AutoLISP.
Autodesk Civil 3D is a civil engineering computer-aided design (CAD) software used to plan, design, and deliver land development, water, and transportation infrastructure projects. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, grading surfaces, modeling rail and highway corridors, analyzing drainage systems, and producing documentation in a model-based environment. Civil 3D also supports BIM and GIS workflows, enabling teams to ground projects in real-world data and design in a dynamic, 3D model-based design environment.
The AEC Collection is a bundle of BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD, as well as a cloud-based common data environment enabling designers, engineers, and contractors to efficiently deliver high quality building and infrastructure projects. Powerful site planning and analysis software such as Site Design and schematic design tool, Building Design, help AEC professionals realize design intent, while model-based design solutions accelerate design processes and support integrated workflows for multi-discipline coordination. Analysis and optimization tools improve design quality and ensure constructability. Construction coordination and schedule simulation help reduce costs and minimize field coordination issues during construction. With the AEC Collection, teams can create with ease, explore what’s possible, and build with confidence.
The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection includes popular software such as Revit, Forma Site Design, Forma Building Design, AutoCAD, Infraworks, Civil 3D, Forma Data Management, and more. Visit the included software page for further details.
With the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, you can save up to 80% over purchasing subscriptions individually.