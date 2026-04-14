Autodesk for small business 

Design and Make software that works as hard as your business.

Choose from our affordable products designed for businesses like yours

Autodesk offers accessible solutions for professionals including AutoCAD LT for 2D drafting and Fusion for 3D modeling and printing.

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

$2,095/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD LT

Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation

$540/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

Fusion

Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modeling, electronics, simulation, and data management

$680/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

Autodesk Flow Studio

Create stunning VFX with AI you control. Turn your footage into CG scenes you can direct, edit, and export - using AI-powered mocap, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools.

$360/year
Add to Cart
Product details

* includes estimated VAT

Find the right Autodesk plan for your business

All plans include standard 8x5 support, single sign-on (SSO), and usage reporting. Annual, monthly, and Flex have money back guarantees.

Calendar graphic representing annual subscriptions

Annual subscription

Best for steady production teams
If you...

  • use the same product every day
  • have full-time designers or engineers
  • want the lowest cost per user
  • prefer predictable budgeting

Then choose a 1-year subscription:

  • Lock in savings
  • Save up to 33% vs. monthly
  • Protect against price increases
Explore annual plans
Calendar graphic representing monthly subscriptions

Monthly Subscription

Best for short-term flexibility

If you...

  • work on seasonal projects
  • hire temporarily
  • need to manage cash flow
  • want no long-term commitment

Then choose a monthly subscription:

  • Pay month-to-month
  • Add or remove users at anytime
  • Convert to annual if needed
Start monthly
Flex token graphic alongside token usage chart graphic

Flex

Best for rotating teams or multiple products

If you... 

  • use different Autodesk products occasionally 
  • work with contractors 
  • don’t need daily access 
  • want shared access across a team 

Then purchase Flex tokens: 

  • Pre-pay for days used 
  • Access 100+ Autodesk products 
  • Share tokens across users
Learn about Flex
Icon of a laptop with graphics that represent try and setup

Try & Explore

Best for just getting started

If you...

  • want to explore tools before buying
  • are learning on your own
  • are evaluating products for your business
  • are a student, educator, or developer

Then choose:

  • Free trials (up to 30-day access)
  • Education access (1 year free)
  • API free tier for developers
Start with free access

See how professionals use Autodesk software

Digitizing designs

Luxury handbags designer Wendy Stevens revitalizes her business with AutoCAD LT after a catastrophic fire.

Read story

Image courtesy of Wendy Stevens.

Designing modular cities

RAD LAB uses Revit to transform vacant lots into vibrant, movable community spaces built from shipping containers.

Read story

Image courtesy of Darren Bradley Photography.

Creating smarter storage

GoBe used Fusion to design, prototype, and scale a product from idea to a retail-ready product.

Read story

Image courtesy of Nick Neuhaus.

Empowering storytelling

After years of imagining it, 3D artist JL Mussi finally brought his debut short film to life using Flow Studio.

Read story

Designing lighter parts

See how Shute Dynamics uses Fusion generative design to create lighter, stronger race car parts for Pikes Peak.

Read story

Rethinking health care

EzeRx combines engineering, AI, and sustainable design to build health solutions that improve care and reduce environmental impact.

Read story

Image courtesy of EzeRx

Access support for your design challenges with Autodesk AI’s chat interface.

Smarter drafting with AI in AutoCAD

Autodesk AI helps you work faster by automating repetitive tasks and reducing manual edits. Quickly turn markups into updates, place blocks intelligently, and clean up drawings with fewer clicks. Spend less time on revisions and more time moving projects forward with confidence.

Limited-quantity offer: Get a Free Autodesk Professional Certification exam voucher with purchase of AutoCAD

Image of person checking Flex token usage in account on desktop

Autodesk Flex: Enjoy flexible, prepaid access to Autodesk products

Flex tokens give you access to 100+ Autodesk products for 24 hours at a time, perfect for trying a new product or occasional use.

Looking for more features from your subscription? Bundle and save with these offers

Get access to multiple productivity and automation tools, saving up to 80% over individual annual licenses with our bundled offers

SPECIAL OFFER

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite

Create accurate designs and documentation with Revit LT for 3D BIM and AutoCAD LT for drafting, together in one cost-efficient bundle.

$680/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

Architecture Engineering & Construction Collection

Get AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more, delivered in a single, cost-efficient purchase.

$3,675/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning

$3,375/year
Add to Cart
Product details

SPECIAL OFFER

Media & Entertainment Collection

Get Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold, MotionBuilder, and more, delivered in a single, cost-efficient purchase.

$2,790/year
Add to Cart
Product details

* includes estimated VAT

Get started with these resources

AutoCAD

  • Create precise 2D drawings and 3D models faster. This quick start guide helps you build skills and work with confidence.
  • Watch our webinar to learn five practical AutoCAD tips to work faster, avoid mistakes, and grow your business with confidence.
  • Watch this video to learn how AutoCAD cleanup tools help small teams quickly find and fix drawing errors.
  • Looking for AutoCAD support? Find help, answers, and resources.

AutoCAD LT

  • New to AutoCAD LT or need a refresher? This quick start guide helps small teams quickly build essential drafting skills so you can produce accurate drawings and stay productive from day one.
  • Looking for AutoCAD LT support? Find help, answers, and resources.

Fusion

  • Build your CAD skills with core Fusion workflows designed for growing businesses. This quick start guide shows you how to design, model, assemble, and prepare products for production—so you can move from idea to reality faster.
  • Learn core Fusion tools and workflows in this video series that shows you how to design and manufacture a complete fishing reel assembly.
  • Looking for Fusion support? Find help, answers, and resources.

Flow Studio

Explore free solutions, referrals, and more

try-free-trial-icon

Free trials

Download a free trial to explore the full capabilities of our latest versions of 3D design software.

 

Start your trial
school-id-icon

Educational Access

Students can prepare for the jobs of tomorrow with free access to Autodesk software.

Free software for students
autodesk api

Autodesk APIs

Start using cloud APIs for free to customize workflows and build solutions that fit your business.

Explore cloud APIs
icon-svg-incentive-refer-friend

Need help?

Subscriptions include 8x5 human support during local business hours. Limitations and exclusions may apply.

Find what you need

Stay up to date on promotions and special offers

Sign up for email alerts to get notified about all available deals, special offers, and promotions.

Connect, learn, and grow with Autodesk Community

Find answers, share expertise, and connect with peers through community resources.

Community hub

Find your community

Ask questions, get real-world solutions, and connect with experienced users.

 

Explore the Community

AECO Community

The Big Room

Join the hub for AECO industry pros to share ideas, collaborate, and grow your network.

 

Find your people

Connect and chat

Virtual meetups

Meet your peers and discuss the topics that matter to you in online meetups.

 

Find a Meetup

Do you have an amazing story?

Share your Autodesk Design & Make story for a chance to be featured on our website and recognized as a Design and Make leader.

Frequently asked questions

How much do subscriptions and upgrades cost?

All product subscriptions come with included benefits and are offered at local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Business Success Plan is approximately US $200 SRP for eligible offerings.

How can I purchase or upgrade a subscription?

You can buy subscriptions online, through an Autodesk representative, or an Autodesk Partner.

How long do I have to use my Flex tokens, and do they roll over?

You have one year from the purchase date to use your Flex tokens. Since Flex is a prepay model, tokens do not roll over, but you can purchase more at any time. Autodesk will notify you when your token balance is running low.

How am I charged for Flex product usage?

For products and services charged per day
When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

 

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM–5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM–5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage use.

 

For products and services charged per result
Users will be charged ;a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

 

View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.

Can I have a mix of both Flex and subscription?

Yes, admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.

 

When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of AutoCAD, she will use her subscription when she accesses AutoCAD and will not use any tokens. If she accesses Revit without a subscription, she will use tokens.

View more FAQs