For products and services charged per day

When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM–5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM–5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage use.

For products and services charged per result

Users will be charged ;a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

View the rates for each product and service available with Flex.