Forma Data Management Essentials includes core cloud-based document management and collaboration capabilities such as centralized storage, browser-based drawing and model viewing, markups, issue tracking, and controlled sharing.

Forma Data Management includes everything in Forma Data Management Essentials plus advanced capabilities such as document approvals, metadata-driven workflows, automation, Insights, and API access.

Forma Data Management Essentials is designed as a simple starting point for AECO teams. Forma Data Management supports more advanced project controls and workflows.

Explore the detailed comparison chart.