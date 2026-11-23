& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Choose from versatile plans and pricing models that fit your business — including Flex tokens, for daily access now starting at $99.
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation
Get AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more, delivered in a single, cost-efficient purchase.
* includes estimated VAT
The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection is perfect for Construction and multidisciplinary teams. Includes 14 products, bundling AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Forma Site Design, and more.
*Save up to 80% over individual subscriptions.
Define direction in schematic design, create intelligent BIM models, manage design collaboration, and produce accurate documentation.
Define direction in schematic design, create intelligent BIM models, manage design collaboration, and produce accurate documentation.
Boost in productivity with AutoCAD’s Architectural toolset with time-saving features and task automation.
TDIndustries reported reducing project schedules by 30% after adopting integrated BIM workflows with Revit.
Max Fordham reported a 23% increase in worker productivity following its transition to Revit and customized BIM.
– Katie Egolf, Landscape Architect, KTE Studio
Get familiar with 3ds Max through 14 bite-sized tutorials covering the interface, polygon modeling, materials, UVs, animation, and rendering with the 3ds Max Quick start Guide.
Follow an end-to-end workflow that takes a CAD model into 3ds Max, adding materials and lighting.
Find troubleshooting articles, technical support, product downloads, system requirements, and community discussions in the 3ds Max Support Center.
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Download a free trial to explore the full capabilities of our latest versions of 3D design software.
View, annotate, and share feedback for free across 85+ 2D and 3D file formats – no installation required.
Students can prepare for the jobs of tomorrow with free access to Autodesk software.
Start using cloud APIs for free to customize workflows and build solutions that fit your business.
AutoCAD costs about
For most small businesses, AutoCAD LT is the most affordable professional CAD software. AutoCAD LT is an industry-standard tool costing about
AutoCAD LT is 2D drafting only and a cheaper alternative (about
Yes — and you can stay in the Autodesk ecosystem. AutoCAD LT (about
For small architecture and construction firms, AutoCAD LT covers 2D documentation. If you are looking for more features from your subscription, save with our bundled offers. These include the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection, which includes AutoCAD, Revit, Forma Site Design, Forma Building Design, and more, and the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite, and affordable bundle of AutoCAD LT and Revit LT.
Go beyond 2D, only when you need to. Unlock full AutoCAD when projects demand more. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT subscription with Flex tokens to access AutoCAD.
Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 250 tokens per user per year for this use case.
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.
Additional Resources
Take on BIM projects without the overhead. Deliver BIM-ready work without a full Revit subscription. Use Flex tokens to access Revit when a project requires 3D building models, coordination, or BIM deliverables. Keep your AutoCAD LT (or Revit LT) subscription for daily work and scale into Revit only when the project calls for it.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD LT or AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription with Flex tokens to access full Revit.
Workflow objective: Access full Revit for BIM modeling, coordination, and deliverables on select projects without committing to a separate subscription.
Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and construction firms that handle both traditional drafting and occasional BIM work.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.
Additional Resources
AutoCAD is a computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables.
Through AutoCAD's breadth of offerings to suit different needs, unmatched TrustedDWG, and leading ML / AI features and performance to drive higher productivity.
AutoCAD DWG performance is now ~2x faster than the leading competitor in common 2D workflows, and we continue to invest.
AutoCAD is committed to delivering the most performant CAD engine in the industry, with significant investments in performance, file open and other core functionality. This saves users valuable time.
Autodesk has been investing in AI / ML capabilities for many years, and its features are ahead of competitors. Clones tend to be followers, and several years behind (e.g. ZWCAD’s recent AI functions “similar match” was introduced in AutoCAD several years ago)
AutoCAD provides flexibility & collaboration capabilities through Forma Data Management, Forma, data exchange, and Navisworks. Docs markups can now be imported into AutoCAD, and AutoCAD Web enables collaborative workflows such as multiplayer markups & a new ‘check-out’ feature.
AutoCAD LT is a CAD software that is used for precise 2D drafting, design, and documentation. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, creating tables, as well as customizing commands and routines using AutoLISP.
Autodesk Revit is a commercial Building Information Modeling (BIM) software used to design, document, visualize, and deliver architecture, engineering, and construction projects. Revit uses intelligent 3D components (walls, windows, roofs) that carry real-world data like dimensions, materials, thermal properties, and costs.
The AEC Collection is a bundle of BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD, as well as a cloud-based common data environment enabling designers, engineers, and contractors to efficiently deliver high quality building and infrastructure projects. Powerful site planning and analysis software such as Site Design and schematic design tool, Building Design, help AEC professionals realize design intent, while model-based design solutions accelerate design processes and support integrated workflows for multi-discipline coordination. Analysis and optimization tools improve design quality and ensure constructability. Construction coordination and schedule simulation help reduce costs and minimize field coordination issues during construction. With the AEC Collection, teams can create with ease, explore what’s possible, and build with confidence.
For reviews, markups, light edits, and in-the-field.
The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection includes popular software such as Revit, Forma Site Design, Forma Building Design, AutoCAD, Infraworks, Civil 3D, Forma Data Management, and more. Visit the included software page for further details.
With the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, you can save up to 80% over purchasing subscriptions individually.