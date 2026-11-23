Go beyond 2D, only when you need to

Draft 2D drawings → Access full AutoCAD with Flex tokens → Create a 3D model

Unlock full AutoCAD when projects demand more. Your AutoCAD LT subscription handles everyday drafting. When a project calls for 3D modeling or specialized toolsets like Architecture, Mechanical, or Electrical, use Flex tokens to unlock full AutoCAD for the day. No upgrade or purchase of a new AutoCAD subscription required. Pay for what you need. Access what you want.

Workflow objective: Access 3D capabilities and industry-specific toolsets on a project-by-project basis without upgrading your subscription.

Who it benefits: Small architecture, engineering, and design firms that primarily work in 2D but occasionally need full AutoCAD power.