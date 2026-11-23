Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done. Access 3D mechanical design only when you need it.

Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.

Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription.

Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.

Recommended token amount:

Get started with 33 tokens.

Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.

For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.

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