& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Choose from versatile plans and pricing models that fit your business — including Flex tokens, for daily access now starting at $99.
Cloud-based product design software for manufacturing, 3D modeling, electronics, simulation, and data management
Powerful product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization and documentation
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning
* includes estimated VAT
The collection is a powerful set of applications that provides extended capabilities to Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems.
*Save up to 80% over individual subscriptions.
Work in Inventor and AutoCAD to unlock capabilities that benefit the entire product development cycle. (video: 1:50 min.)
See how integrated tools for Inventor bring your designs to life. Model courtesy of Joel Maia. (video: 2:34 min.)
Work in Inventor and AutoCAD to unlock capabilities that benefit the entire product development cycle. (video: 1:50 min.)
See how integrated tools for Inventor bring your designs to life. Model courtesy of Joel Maia. (video: 2:34 min.)
– Ryan Krause, Co-Founder & Partner, Sample Studio
Build your CAD skills with core Fusion workflows designed for growing businesses. This quick start guide shows you how to design, model, assemble, and prepare products for production—so you can move from idea to reality faster.
Learn core Fusion tools and workflows in this video series that shows you how to design and manufacture a complete fishing reel assembly.
Looking for Fusion support? Find help, answers, and resources.
New to Inventor or need a refresher? This quick start guide helps small teams quickly build essential skills so you can produce accurate models and manufacturing drawings, staying productive from day one.
Looking for Inventor support? Find help, answers, and resources.
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Download a free trial to explore the full capabilities of our latest versions of 3D design software.
View, annotate, and share feedback for free across 85+ 2D and 3D file formats – no installation required.
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Start using cloud APIs for free to customize workflows and build solutions that fit your business.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, and CAE in one tool for about
Step into full 3D mechanical design, project by project. Working in Fusion or AutoCAD and need parametric modeling, assembly management, or detailed part design? Use Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional for the projects that require it, then scale back when you're done. Access 3D mechanical design only when you need it.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: AutoCAD, Fusion, or Product Design and Manufacturing Collection subscription with Flex tokens to access Inventor Professional.
Workflow objective: Access full 3D mechanical design and parametric modeling capabilities on select projects without a separate Inventor subscription.
Who it benefits: Small manufacturing firms and product designers who primarily use Fusion or lighter tools but periodically need Inventor's depth.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 200 tokens per user per year for this use case.
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.
Additional Resources
Advanced tools for the projects that need them. Already working in Fusion? Use Flex tokens to access extensions for advanced simulation, cloud rendering, generative design, and advanced CAM. Get the power you need for specific projects without committing to a permanent upgrade. Start with as few as 33 tokens for $99.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Fusion subscription and Flex tokens to access Fusion Extensions for rendering.
Workflow objective: Run advanced simulations, generate photorealistic renders, and access specialized manufacturing tools on a per-project basis.
Who it benefits: Product designers and small manufacturers who need advanced capabilities on select projects but not every day.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 33 tokens per user per year for this use case.
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.
Additional Resources
Autodesk Fusion is an integrated, cloud‑based product design and development platform from Autodesk. It combines 3D CAD (design), CAM (manufacturing), CAE (simulation), electronics/PCB design, data management, and collaboration in a single environment, allowing teams to move from prototyping and modeling through validation and manufacturing without switching tools. Fusion connects people, data, and processes across the entire product lifecycle.
Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, and CAE in one tool for about
Autodesk Inventor software provides engineers with a complete set of powerful mechanical design solutions for 3D modeling, simulation, visualization, and documentation. With Inventor software, engineers can create a virtual representation of the final product to validate the form, fit, and function before it’s built. It includes powerful modeling tools, multi-CAD translation capabilities, and native DWG drawings to help you reduce development costs, make great products, and get your products to market faster.
Autodesk Inventor costs about
The Product Design & Manufacturing Collection is a software bundle of multiple Autodesk products. Engineers and designers can combine the strength of Inventor and AutoCAD with innovative cloud capabilities in Fusion to create complex products, equipment, and factories. See included software.
With the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection, you can save up to 80% over purchasing subscriptions individually.