& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Choose from versatile plans and pricing models that fit your business — including Flex tokens, for daily access now starting at $99.
Create stunning VFX with AI you control. Turn your footage into CG scenes you can direct, edit, and export - using AI-powered mocap, camera tracking, animation, and compositing tools.
Powerful animation, modeling, and rendering tools that flex to your creative needs
3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV
3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization
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Try prepaying with Flex tokens using Maya Creative to get started with this workflow.
Typical Flex token usage for this workflow: 10 days of Maya.
Purchase a Flow Studio subscription to get started with this workflow. If you are looking to pay daily or have multiple artists accessing the same project, try prepaying with Flex tokens using Maya Creative.
Indie gives one-person studios the full tools professional studios use, without the big price tag. It’s a yearly subscription for artists who are in Maya or 3ds Max every day. Do every step of your workflow with confidence, from first model to final render, Arnold included.
Maya is a favorite for detailed characters, from model to rig to animation, with native AI tools like MotionMaker for a first pass when you need it. 3ds Max is a favorite for worldbuilding, from a single object to a complex scene.
Animate lifelike characters and create detailed effects with powerful animation and VFX tools at an affordable price.
Model massive worlds and high-quality designs with robust modeling, texturing, and shading tools at an affordable price..
Animate lifelike characters and create detailed effects with powerful animation and VFX tools at an affordable price.
Model massive worlds and high-quality designs with robust modeling, texturing, and shading tools at an affordable price..
– Sam Wickert, Director of SoKrispyMedia
Explore tutorials, case studies, and inspiration on the Autodesk M&E YouTube channel.
Visit the Help page and Flow Studio documentation for guides and how-tos.
Looking for Flow Studio support? Find help, answers, and resources.
Get inspired by today's Maya artists on the Autodesk M&E YouTube channel and blog.
Visit the Maya Quick Start Guide to get up to speed in only 90 minutes.
Looking for Maya support? Find help, answers, and resources.
Get inspired by today's Maya artists on the Autodesk M&E YouTube channel and blog.
Visit the 3ds Max Quick Start Guide to get up to speed in only 90 minutes.
Looking for Maya support? Find help, answers, and resources.
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More artists. More tools. No long-term commitment. Scale your creative team during production peaks when production demands fluctuate. Use Flex tokens to give your team access to Maya, 3ds Max, or other creative tools during peak periods. Bring on freelancers, switch between tools, or access Arnold for rendering, and scale back when the project wraps.
Software subscriptions and Flex token combination: Maya or 3ds Max subscription and Flex tokens for additional Media & Entertainment tools or overflow access.
Workflow objective: Scale creative tool access up during production peaks and back down when projects wrap, without extra seats or long-term commitments.
Who it benefits: Studios, freelancers, and small M&E teams managing variable project demands and tight budgets.
Recommended token amount:
Get started with 33 tokens.
Professionals tend to use 275 tokens per user per year in Maya and 100 tokens per user per year for 3ds Max for this use case.
For more information about using Flex tokens with subscriptions, check out this support article.
Additional Resources
Autodesk Maya is a professional 3D modeling, layout, animation, FX, and rendering toolset, designed for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects. From fantastic creatures to sweeping landscapes and explosive battle sequences, today’s top artists rely on Maya’s award-winning toolset to bring today’s most-loved animated and live-action films, TV shows, and video games to life.
Autodesk Maya costs about
3ds Max is a versatile 3D tool used by top entertainment and design visualization studios. It stands out for its powerful hard-surface modeling tools, artist-friendly animation suitable for all skill levels, and open, expandable workflows through a wide range of plug-ins.
Autodesk 3ds Max costs about
Flow Studio is a cloud-based, 3D toolset, powered by Autodesk AI, that transforms live-action footage into editable CG scenes without the need for complex setups.
It automatically generates essential export elements such as motion capture data, camera tracking, alpha masks, clean plates, and character passes—ready for use in 3D tools like Autodesk Maya, Blender, Unreal, and Autodesk 3ds Max via USD.
Flow Studio allows you to tell the stories you’ve always imagined - with AI that’s fast, accessible, and fully in your control.
Flow Studio has multiple subscription tiers. Start for free with limited capabilities, or select the Standard tier which costs about
The Media & Entertainment Collection, a bundle of industry standard Autodesk software, is the simplest way to access digital creation tools for your whole workflow. One subscription gives you everything you need to model, rig, animate, create FX, light, and render your projects, from first draft to final frames.
The Autodesk Media and Entertainment Collection includes Maya, the Golaem plug-in for Maya, Autodesk Flow Studio, 3ds Max, Arnold (with the option of getting a 5-pack), MotionBuilder, Mudbox, Character Generator access, ReCap Pro, and Autodesk Rendering.
You can also run Bifrost for Maya on up to 15 machines with each collection license, enabling you to process Bifrost-created simulations on a compute farm. Bifrost for Maya is a visual programming environment for creating complex effects.
With the Media & Entertainment Collection, you can save up to 80% over purchasing subscriptions individually.