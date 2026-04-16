Your go-to AI-powered cloud software for site planning and analysis.
Your site planning needs in one place
Create your site and massing in minutes with design automations.
Understand the full picture of your site earlier with AI-powered analyses.
Coordinate design reviews with your team in one shared workspace.
Your go-to AI-powered cloud software for site planning and analysis.
Your site planning needs in one place
Create your site and massing in minutes with design automations.
Understand the full picture of your site earlier with AI-powered analyses.
Coordinate design reviews with your team in one shared workspace.
Autodesk AI
Deliver more, stress less with AI
Collaborative review
Align design review to BIM with Forma Board
Autodesk AI
Deliver more, stress less with AI
Collaborative review
Align design review to BIM with Forma Board
Your site planning needs in one place
Site context
Set up your site faster with contextual data and turn your proposal into a geolocated Revit project.
3D modeling in Forma Site Design
Create, explore, and iterate massing concepts or bring your geometry into Forma Site Design from other tools.
Environmental analysis in Forma Site Design
Test performance directly in your massing model and make data-driven design decisions with Forma Site Design’s easy-to-use analyses.
Forma Board
Compare options, add markups, align direction, and present your ideas clearly without breaking the connection to project data.
Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection
Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection
Save over annual licenses
Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.
Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.
Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection
Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection
Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection
Save over annual licenses
Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.
Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.
Connect Forma Site Design with your existing tools for efficient workflows
Shape design direction
Continue to schematic design by bringing your Forma Site Design proposal into Forma Building Design. Easily explore building options and connect your design data in the Forma Industry Cloud to avoid rework.
–Wayne Dunkelberger, Chief Design Officer, Baker Barrios Architects
–Gary Furphy, Director of digital engineering Jacobs, Middle East
Andrew Shields, Managing principal at Scott Shields Architects.
Forma Site Design latest news
Discover insights, updates, and learning content. Visit the Forma Blog here.
Questions? We have answers.
Forma Site Design is a data-driven software for site design and analysis. It forms part of the early-phase tools for Forma, the industry cloud for AECO. Available as part of the AEC Collection or as a standalone subscription.
Anyone who is involved in pre-design and schematic design can use Forma Site Design. Whether you’re an architect, urban planner, or real estate developer, Forma Site Design helps you make confident site decisions.
The Autodesk Platform consists of industry clouds and a set of common, cloud-based services that will provide a single environment that connects the tools, data, and capabilities you and your partners need at every phase of a project. Autodesk has released the Forma Site Design in-market offering, an initial set of capabilities of the AEC industry cloud for pre-design and schematic design.
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From payment flexibility to always-on support, expect excellence.