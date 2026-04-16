Your go-to AI-powered cloud software for site planning and analysis.

Your site planning needs in one place

  • Create your site and massing in minutes with design automations.

  • Understand the full picture of your site earlier with AI-powered analyses. 

  • Coordinate design reviews with your team in one shared workspace. 

Your go-to AI-powered cloud software for site planning and analysis.

Your site planning needs in one place

  • Create your site and massing in minutes with design automations.

  • Understand the full picture of your site earlier with AI-powered analyses. 

  • Coordinate design reviews with your team in one shared workspace. 

Autodesk AI

Deliver more, stress less with AI

Create, analyze, and optimize more options than ever with Forma Site Design's AI-powered tools.

Collaborative review

Align design review to BIM with Forma Board

Connect early design review directly to your BIM data with Forma Board’s collaborative visual workspace that’s built for AECO teams.

Autodesk AI

Deliver more, stress less with AI

Create, analyze, and optimize more options than ever with Forma Site Design's AI-powered tools.

Collaborative review

Align design review to BIM with Forma Board

Connect early design review directly to your BIM data with Forma Board’s collaborative visual workspace that’s built for AECO teams.

Your site planning needs in one place

Site Context icon

Site context

Set up your site faster with contextual data and turn your proposal into a geolocated Revit project.

3D modeling icon

3D modeling in Forma Site Design

Create, explore, and iterate massing concepts or bring your geometry into Forma Site Design from other tools.

Environmental analysis icon

Environmental analysis in Forma Site Design

Test performance directly in your massing model and make data-driven design decisions with Forma Site Design’s easy-to-use analyses.

Forma Board icon

Forma Board

Compare options, add markups, align direction, and present your ideas clearly without breaking the connection to project data.

Explore all features

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection

Save over annual licenses

Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.

Products included

+ 11 more

Explore the AEC Collection

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Design better, smarter, faster with the AEC Collection

Save over annual licenses

Explore a powerful set of tools with extended capabilities built for engineering complex products, equipment, and systems.

Products included

+ 11 more

Explore the AEC Collection

Connect Forma Site Design with your existing tools for efficient workflows

Forma Site Design integrates with your favorite tools for smooth data exchange, so you can reduce rework and enhance your design workflows. Plus, access a growing suite of third-party extensions within Forma Site Design to extend design capabilities.

Shape design direction

Continue to schematic design by bringing your Forma Site Design proposal into Forma Building Design. Easily explore building options and connect your design data in the Forma Industry Cloud to avoid rework.

An idea that would take sometimes 60 hours to complete, we would do that same design in 4 hours and show that back to our client

–Wayne Dunkelberger, Chief Design Officer, Baker Barrios Architects

“When it came to Forma Site Design, the fact that we could bring in other tools, whether it was Revit or Civil 3D, but also Rhino and SketchUp as well, and bring them all together in one place, it’s more than just connecting the tools – it’s connecting people and connecting data together.”

–Gary Furphy, Director of digital engineering Jacobs, Middle East

“There was downtime previously when different software we used were not connected and we had to remodel everything–so by avoiding that rework with the Forma Site Design and Revit connection, this helps us to save 1-2 days on average.”

Andrew Shields, Managing principal at Scott Shields Architects.

Read story

Forma Site Design latest news

Discover insights, updates, and learning content. Visit the Forma Blog here.

  • 3D building models on a topographic map with contour lines, overlaid on an aerial view of a coastal urban area.

    Blog post

    Connect Forma Site Design with Revit

    Forma Site Design to Revit: Learn how to connect concept- to detailed design in one workflow

    Read blog
  • Understand sun conditions blog image

    Blog post

    Understand sun conditions

    Understand sun conditions straightaway with the Sun hours analysis to get more sun or shade into your design

    Read blog
  • Beat early phase deadlines blog image

    Blog post

    Beat early phase deadlines

    Make confident decisions even under the tightest deadlines with Forma Site Design

    Read blog
  • 3D building model showing embodied carbon analysis with system breakdown: envelope, structure, interiors, and MEP systems.

    Blog post

    Embodied carbon analysis

    Use Forma Site Design’s analysis to make carbon impact part of your design story

    Read blog

Questions? We have answers.

Forma Site Design is a data-driven software for site design and analysis. It forms part of the early-phase tools for Forma, the industry cloud for AECO. Available as part of the AEC Collection or as a standalone subscription.

Anyone who is involved in pre-design and schematic design can use Forma Site Design. Whether you’re an architect, urban planner, or real estate developer, Forma Site Design helps you make confident site decisions.

The Autodesk Platform consists of industry clouds and a set of common, cloud-based services that will provide a single environment that connects the tools, data, and capabilities you and your partners need at every phase of a project. Autodesk has released the Forma Site Design in-market offering, an initial set of capabilities of the AEC industry cloud for pre-design and schematic design.

Products you can trust

From payment flexibility to always-on support, expect excellence.

Money back icon

Money-back guarantee

Get a 30-day return policy on annual and multi-year subscriptions and a 15-day return policy for monthly subscriptions.

Autodesk support icon

Autodesk support

24x7 online support options and resources.

Free trial icon

Free trial

Try Forma Site Design for free for 30 days on your own projects