Rail owners must fully embrace digital transformation to meet the demands on tomorrow’s rail systems. With a cloud-based collaboration process, rail owners can connect people, data, assets, and workflows in a common data environment. Rail digitalization supports data-driven decisions that are perfectly placed, every time.

The State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Rail

New research shows that the top two challenges rail industry leaders and experts face are talent and sustainability. 31% percent of respondents in the civil engineering sector said that attracting, training, and retaining the right people is currently their top challenge, while 26% said sustainability is a top challenge they are facing today. Finally, data management is also a key issue—projects are becoming increasingly complex, making it difficult to handle the vast amounts of data needed across disciplines and time zones. In order to face these challenges, rail leaders and experts are turning to digital transformation. Read the special edition report to learn more.

BIM City with freeway interchange

BIM for civil engineering

BIM is the foundation of digital transformation. By equipping every stakeholder to make more informed decisions across the project lifecycle, the BIM process helps optimize workflows, improve operational efficiency, and reduce project risks.

 

Using BIM, teams can successfully account for real-world conditions for improved model accuracy, all while collaborating seamlessly across teams.

Employees collaborating on a tablet and laptop

Digital project delivery

Digital project delivery (DPD) is a cloud-based collaboration process that lets you connect people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle in a common data environment. Integrate live, multi-discipline data, including BIM and GIS and open the door to automation and workflows that improve accuracy, connect dispersed teams and enable real-time collaboration. DPD brings you the right insights for projects decisions for the railways of the future.

BIM and GIS cloud

Put project information in geospatial context

BIM and GIS cloud collaboration makes it easy for teams to plan, design, and collaborate on project information with real-world context. BIM data fuels GIS. GIS informs BIM. 

 

This has significant implications for project teams, including improved design review, visualization, and exploration. Teams can also rapidly map and manage issues as they emerge, and by connecting documentation to relevant ArcGIS features, they can securely and efficiently track project updates.

BIM for civil engineering

Interoperability and open standards

Achieve stakeholder requirements by integrating open IFC standards and adhering to ISO 19650 for information management. Embracing these standards offers the benefits of enhanced stakeholder collaboration, seamless interoperability, a unified interconnected environment, and effective long-term asset management.

See how others are owning their rail transformation

Delhi Metro transforms transit with BIM

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) shares how BIM is making an impact with design, construction, and operations.

Unlocking efficiency with BIM and GIS

To achieve better collaboration and accuracy, FSTechnology is adopting innovative approaches by integrating BIM and GIS and automating repetitive tasks delivered 40% time savings.

BIM powers design in airport APM project

Los Angeles World Airports tasked HDR with leading a team of design firms to conceptualize and build an Automated People Mover (APM) train that supports 87 million people.

Centralized data management for a more resilient rail infrastructure

Improve Collaboration​

Foster transparency in design and construction through collaborative reviews, standardized document management, and seamless communication via a shared data environment and interconnected workflows, reducing delivery delays

Reduce Downtime through Effective Maintenance

Enhance your rail infrastructure management with intelligent models enriched with metadata, seamlessly integrated with GIS data to access essential project details, ensuring efficient maintenance and preventing cost overruns

Reduce Environmental Impact

Leverage intelligent modeling and real-world context to enhance asset planning and design for environmental impact assessment

Improve Data Exchange

Dismantle silos and effectively utilize the capabilities of a cloud-based common data environment to enable efficient information sharing among all stakeholders, leading to streamlined operations

Architecture Engineering & Construction collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Autodesk Docs

Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment

Rendering of high-speed train inside a tunnel

Benefits of digital delivery for rail

Digitalization is emerging as a key ally in the transformation of the rail industry. Explore how it can enhance collaborative project delivery while helping maintain reliable services.

Light rail train crossing a bridge with a city in the background

ON-DEMAND SUMMIT

Rail Summit on demand

At Rail Summit, key industry players come together to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and successes of digitalization for rail.

Train rounding a curve with overhead catenary

ARTICLE

Digital rail for a greener future

Learn how rail owners can meet the demands of next-generation mobility systems, with real-world examples from Norway, Switzerland, and Japan.

High-speed train in motion

ARTICLE

Best practices for DOT efficiency

Discover four best practices Departments of Transportation (DOTs) can use to move toward digital transformation and increase efficiency.

Employee looking at digital twin on a tablet

VIDEO

BIM to digital twin animation

Digital twin technology unlocks the benefits of BIM, including digitalization at every project stage, enhanced data and insights, and more.

Aerial view of buildings and infrastructure integrating GIS and design data

WEBINAR

BIM and GIS cloud collaboration

BIM and geographic information system (GIS) cloud collaboration is a game-changer for civil infrastructure asset owners and operators.

Satellite view of Sacramento, CA

VIDEO

Digital models in real-world context

With BIM and GIS, unite project information and geographic context to better understand what to build, as well as where and why to build it.

Cityscape rendering showing digital transformation and connected data

E-BOOK

Where data fuels opportunity

Combining BIM and GIS with cloud collaboration can help you better plan, build, and operate complex building and civil infrastructure projects.

COMMUNITY

Autodesk Rail Community

Join the Autodesk Rail Community to connect with industry experts and find member-contributed resources for the future of rail. 

