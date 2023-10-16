Open data bridges collaboration

How to buy
Autodesk is committed to interoperability. True interoperability requires powerful software, systems, and standards that enable the seamless exchange of data across disciplines, products, and formats. Learn how data interoperability empowers AEC collaboration.
See how you can improve interoperability and collaboration.
Learn about the methods of neutral, non-proprietary data exchange through Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) for AEC project teams and see how Autodesk is working to support them.
The Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) are open standards for the exchange of Building Information Modeling (BIM) information across different software. Learn how to export, link, and open IFC files within Revit. IFC 4.0 update coming soon.
To bring savings and deliver on sustainability, EGA relies on Revit and BIM 360 to support better interoperability with open data standards.
Find out how openBIM and digital solutions from planning and construction to maintenance drove renovation of a busy trans-European transportation axis.
Learn how BIM-based collaboration, including the use of IFC, was a primary success driver in the expansion of this major international travel hub.
Assign classifications to multiple elements with a single click.
Check your BIM model standards.
Build your own model checks.
Capture COBie data from your Revit model.
Get up-to-date improvements on default IFC import and export capabilities.
Autodesk is a co-founder and on the strategic advisory council of buildingSMART, which drives creation and adoption of open, international standards for infrastructure and buildings.
Autodesk is a member of the Open Design Alliance (ODA), which provides a platform for developing professional engineering applications through open data standards.
Autodesk is a founding member of the Digital Twin Consortium, which develops guidelines and requirements for new standards to maximize the benefits of digital twins.
Autodesk partners with Esri to help integrate powerful GIS mapping data and spatial analytics into BIM models.
Autodesk and Unity are working together to bring best-in-class 3D authoring tools with industry-standard data formats to power immersive experiences for more efficient workflows.
Autodesk and NVIDIA are working together to bring Autodesk’s broad suite of design software to NVIDIA’s Omniverse for real-time collaboration in a virtual 3D environment.
Tap the power of Autodesk’s API Platform through Autodesk Platform Services, Autodesk App Store, and Autodesk Developer Network.
Autodesk Platform Services (APS) is a cloud-based developer platform from Autodesk that allows users to customize workflows with access to data from Autodesk models.
The Autodesk App Store is a marketplace provided by Autodesk that makes it easy to find and acquire third-party plugins and solutions.
The Autodesk Developer Network helps software developers leverage proven tools and technologies to extend Autodesk products and technologies.