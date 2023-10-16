BIM INTEROPERABILITY

Open data bridges collaboration

Seamless connections between people and software enable collaboration, innovation, and an open architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software ecosystem.

Open, collaborative, and connected workflows

Autodesk is committed to interoperability. True interoperability requires powerful software, systems, and standards that enable the seamless exchange of data across disciplines, products, and formats. Learn how data interoperability empowers AEC collaboration.

Autodesk and IFC

See how you can improve interoperability and collaboration.

openBIM collaborative process from buildingSMART

Learn about the methods of neutral, non-proprietary data exchange through Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) for AEC project teams and see how Autodesk is working to support them.

The Revit IFC manual

The Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) are open standards for the exchange of Building Information Modeling (BIM) information across different software. Learn how to export, link, and open IFC files within Revit. IFC 4.0 update coming soon.

What our customers say about openBIM adoption

openBIM aligns design teams for Athlete’s Village in Paris

To bring savings and deliver on sustainability, EGA relies on Revit and BIM 360 to support better interoperability with open data standards.

BIM in the fast lane: The Havelland Autobahn extension

Find out how openBIM and digital solutions from planning and construction to maintenance drove renovation of a busy trans-European transportation axis.

Expanding Oslo Airport with big-picture BIM

Learn how BIM-based collaboration, including the use of IFC, was a primary success driver in the expansion of this major international travel hub.

BIM interoperability tools

Assign classifications to multiple elements with a single click.

Check your BIM model standards.

Build your own model checks.

Capture COBie data from your Revit model.

Get up-to-date improvements on default IFC import and export capabilities.

Learn more about our partners

buildingSMART logo

buildingSMART

Autodesk is a co-founder and on the strategic advisory council of buildingSMART, which drives creation and adoption of open, international standards for infrastructure and buildings.

Open Design Alliance logo

Open Design Alliance

Autodesk is a member of the Open Design Alliance (ODA), which provides a platform for developing professional engineering applications through open data standards.

Digital Twin Consortium logo

Digital Twin Consortium

Autodesk is a founding member of the Digital Twin Consortium, which develops guidelines and requirements for new standards to maximize the benefits of digital twins.

Esri logo

Esri

Autodesk partners with Esri to help integrate powerful GIS mapping data and spatial analytics into BIM models.

Unity logo

Unity

Autodesk and Unity are working together to bring best-in-class 3D authoring tools with industry-standard data formats to power immersive experiences for more efficient workflows.

NVIDIA

Autodesk and NVIDIA are working together to bring Autodesk’s broad suite of design software to NVIDIA’s Omniverse for real-time collaboration in a virtual 3D environment.

Autodesk's API platform

Tap the power of Autodesk’s API Platform through Autodesk Platform Services, Autodesk App Store, and Autodesk Developer Network.

Autodesk Platform Services

Autodesk Platform Services (APS) is a cloud-based developer platform from Autodesk that allows users to customize workflows with access to data from Autodesk models.

Autodesk App Store

The Autodesk App Store is a marketplace provided by Autodesk that makes it easy to find and acquire third-party plugins and solutions.

Autodesk Developer Network

The Autodesk Developer Network helps software developers leverage proven tools and technologies to extend Autodesk products and technologies.

