HDR undertakes one of the largest airport Automated People Mover design projects in the US, using a streamlined 3D workflow and a multi-disciplinary federated model that combines civil and architectural workflows

Construction at major airports is always complex, but even more so at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the second busiest airport in the US and the third busiest in the world.

With a growing influx of passengers from across the globe, the governing body of LAX - Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) - issued a request for proposals for the design and construction of a new Automated People Mover (APM) train system in 2017.

Expected to carry up to 87 million passengers per year, the APM features a 2.25-mile elevated guideway that passes through five stations and links the Consolidated Rental Car Facility with the LAX Central Terminal Area. When operational in 2023, it will also connect travelers to regional bus and light rail systems.

At a value of $2 billion, it is one of the largest active airport construction projects in the US.