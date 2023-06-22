ArcGIS GeoBIM, enables the development of purpose-built web-based applications that integrates BIM design and documentation information from Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro with GIS data in ArcGIS. The solution enables teams to explore and collaborate on infrastructure projects to better visualize designs in context, monitor issues, manage assets, and more.

By using ArcGIS GeoBIM and BIM Collaborate Pro together, AEC professionals can deliver web applications to explore and collaborate on integrated design and GIS information, configured to their needs, easing communications and improving decisions during planning, design, construction, and operations. BIM and GIS cloud collaboration with ArcGIS GeoBIM and BIM Collaborate Pro unites multidisciplinary teams and places data at the center of everything they do, enabling project owners and AEC design teams to better manage risks, costs, and timelines.