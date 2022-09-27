Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Autodesk + Epic Games

Partnering to deliver real-time, immersive design capabilities

Immersive design through transformative integrated workflows

Communicate your design intent with unparalleled realism, driving better decision-making and outcomes. Seamlessly translate intent with real-time sync.

Bridge physical and digital worlds 

Immersive experiences in Revit

Autodesk and Epic Games are joining forces to enable real-time visualizations for AEC industries through a more interactive design process.

Shared vision

As members of the Metaverse Standards Forum, Autodesk and Epic Games believe in the value of open-source content creation.

