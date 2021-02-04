Johnson Controls, a global an expert in HVAC and energy storage systems, recently built and opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarter in Shanghai. Johnson Controls is a leader in the systems that make smart buildings a reality as well as in next-generation security and the life-safety infrastructure enabling smart cities. As part of its commitment to a sustainable built environment, Johnson Controls deploys the latest building performance analysis tools to support its internal and customer projects. Johnson Controls saw that cloud-based energy analysis tool Insight had the potential to bring early-stage energy modeling to more projects, including its own new APAC headquarter Insight is a cloud-based tool that works with Revit modeling software and the FormIt 3D sketching app.

As an expert in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) system design, Johnson Controls had already tasked its in-house green building team to perform detailed whole-building energy analysis during the headquarters’ conceptual design. The team decided to explore using Insight for ongoing system optimization.