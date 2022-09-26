This video trailer provides a glimpse into what our partnership brings to customers and how the movement towards electricity 4.0 can help establish more sustainable energy landscapes.

Listen to the full conversation between Steve Butler and Daniel Stonecipher and get a deeper understanding of the vision for our alliance. Discover how we are bringing enhanced electrical design and analysis capabilities to Revit and how design professionals can now make key decisions earlier, enabling them to play a more strategic role in advancing sustainable electrical designs for building projects.