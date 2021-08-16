While digital twin greatly benefits firms and design teams through BIM data management and improved collaboration, it’s owners who have the most to gain. And that creates an opportunity. Because with digital twin, firms can offer tremendous added value to clients with improved transparency into the entire design-and-build process, allowing for greater control over everything from project budgets to building operating costs. Owners also benefit through ready-to-go operations, reduced risk and uncertainty and an increase in the resiliency and sustainability of their portfolio.