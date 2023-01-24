BBi Autosport, a tuning shop based in Huntington Beach, California, specializes in modifying Porsches for motor sports—hill climbs, off-road races, ice racing, and endurance racing. For the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb up a 14,100 foot summit in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the BBi team designed and built a custom car from scratch. “We started with one small pipe and then from there we built a car in Fusion 360,” says shop owner Betim Berisha.

BBi translates what it learns from its race cars into high-performance aftermarket parts for its consumer-products business. Fusion 360 enables the company to prototype, test, and iterate to bring concepts from design to manufacture in a matter of days, in order to get new parts to market quickly. “We utilize the same processes for the race cars as we do when we’re building a consumer-based product that we can scale and put into production,” Berisha says. “Fusion 360 takes a grassroots motorsport shop like us and elevates us to a level playing field.”