Well before the Covid-19 pandemic, Hajo and Lennart knew that VisiConsult had to apply digital tools to future-proof itself and to give its customers what they wanted and valued. Now VisiConsult is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 3D printing, robotics and sustainable growth.

An AI platform is under development to detect defects even more reliably and more automatically than the conventional, and still efficient, X-ray image processing methods. Cooperation partners can upload evaluated image data to a cloud platform. The data is anonymized and used to parameterize the AI and the higher the quality of the data, the better the AI can become.

The company uses computer tomography (CT) imaging to produce a “digital twin” of the inspected part. These can be interrogated remotely, anywhere in the world, by customers’ and VisiConsult’s engineers to spot and correct faults on the digital twin, before conveying the corrective action to the customers’ sites.

In the past the imaging process required physical analog film and software to inspect parts at a micro-scale. This has now been replaced with a range of digital detectors that perform automated image evaluation with image processing on top of the X-ray images, much faster than analog film.