To solve these challenges, ALEC relies on training programs that help employees develop their skills and advance within the company.

“The challenge is trying to prioritize which training is the most important and when,” Tenim says. “We often ask people what they want to learn, rather than try to dictate what they should learn. We adjust the curriculum based on their feedback. Alternatively, we focus it toward specific problems where we have to address particular issues that are occurring on multiple projects.”



ALEC’s leadership development programs also help with retention, as they provide employees with the skills they need to advance in the company. “It’s not good having a person in the same role for a very long time,” Tenim says. “You always have to challenge people. I myself went through these programs over the past 10 years, and that’s helped keep me with the organization.”

