Digital twins are not just a toolset; they are a window into a project at all stages of design, development, and use. In AEC, digital twins provide the means to transform the built asset lifecycle by enabling data continuity between project phases. A digital twin gives a multi-dimensional view of how a facility or asset is designed, built, and is performing throughout its lifecycle. As the digital replica is enriched with operational building data, it becomes possible to predict system failures before they happen, perform “what-if” simulations, and provide rich insights into the operation, performance, and utilization of the built asset. The accumulated knowledge can be used to plan future projects and improve design decisions, leading to more sustainable buildings and infrastructure.

But digital twins have applications far beyond buildings. Automotive companies use digital twins to prototype, test, and iterate virtual race car concepts. City planners use digital twins to create hydrographs that simulate and mitigate the effects of super-storm floods on storm drains, streetscapes, and surrounding watersheds. Product manufacturers apply digital twins to perform remote inspections and validate designs with customers. The British Antarctic Survey and its partners are using a digital twin to design carbon-informed climate research facilities in Antarctica, saving an estimated 700 tons of whole-life carbon emissions so far.

While digital twins began as space flight simulation technology developed by NASA in the 1960s, the emergence of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT have rapidly expanded their functions and capabilities. By helping teams visualize how data-rich systems perform and serving as shared sources of truth, digital twins have been shown to cut costs; lower energy consumption and carbon emissions; and improve product quality, delivery speed, and operational efficiency.