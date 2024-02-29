Autodesk has made quite a few bets in the past 39 years on new technology tied to interoperability. We bet on AutoCAD as a CAD tool that could run on any hardware platform. We bet on DXF and open file formats. We bet on the International Alliance for Interoperability. We bet on Dynamo and the democratizing impact of intuitive visual programming, backed by a developer ethos and an open-source community. We bet on APIs before cloud computing made them commonplace. We bet on partnerships—ESRI, Bentley, Schneider Electric, Trimble, to name just a few—where competition and cooperation both can thrive.

Today, I believe there are important bets for the AEC industry to make on interoperability—namely open-data standards, common data environments, and APIs and cloud computing.

With open-data standards, project teams need a common data language to create interoperability across all aspects of a project. It’s like a foreign language: I speak French, and you speak Spanish. Maybe we have a few things in common, but how do we communicate?

An industry consortium called buildingSMART International has been working to develop and promote just such a lingua franca for AEC data through IFC. File-based reference and data exchange are a reality for multidisciplinary collaboration, and the role of a neutral party like buildingSMART to umpire debates about standards and push for broader agreement and adoption becomes more pronounced in a crowded ecosystem. Autodesk is working with buildingSMART as part of its Strategic Advisory Council to align to a technical roadmap for interoperability that eventually moves beyond files and into the cloud.

Another point of consensus across the industry is the need for common data environments. Given the dispersed nature of global project teams, AEC firms need collaboration platforms that are cloud-native, especially during the prolonged disruption of business as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud technology is particularly important because a large-scale building or infrastructure project might involve hundreds if not thousands of companies, and the cloud enables anytime/anywhere access and the ability to scale rapidly to all stakeholders.

Since its inception, BIM has provided a central coordinated model that all stakeholders can share, but by moving BIM to the cloud, AEC practitioners can more seamlessly give their partners access to the information they need to do their jobs—always up to date and accessible in purpose-built formats.

The 2017 expansion of the international airport in Oslo, Norway, serves as an example of interoperability standards playing an essential role on a project. The owner, Avinor AS, mandated the use of BIM for all project stakeholders and required project deliverables to be handed off in IFC, which included hundreds of discipline-specific models and more than 2 million unique objects (doors, walls, sprinklers, lighting fixtures, and more). The decision reduced the need for manual conversion processes in the project and eliminated thousands of man-hours over the course of the project—and in turn made for a happy owner.