For too long, collaboration has been hampered by closed tools that lock data into proprietary file formats. Different software programs couldn’t communicate, workflows were disconnected, and people had to access massive files to search for the information they needed. These old ways of working don’t apply anymore.

On a platform, people, processes, and data are connected in an open ecosystem. Information can flow upstream and downstream for full visibility. Real-time workflows are automated and extensible. Data is granular, so people can access the exact information they need when they need it. Having a single, collaborative environment delivers greater value to stakeholders and builds resilience. And there’s no greater story of resilience than the city of New Orleans.

Meagen Williams, P.E., is the stormwater program manager for New Orleans, a place that has experienced disruption like nowhere else. This coastal city is particularly vulnerable to the stronger storms associated with climate change.

Williams, who witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Katrina firsthand, is changing how things are done and applying data-informed, innovative ideas to this historic city. Her team is reducing flood risks with bioswales, pervious ground layers, and stormwater parks. Her projects bring together multiple stakeholders—including city administrators, engineers, construction teams, and the public—and leverage historic data to design for a resilient future.

Platforms, with end-to-end solutions built on a common data experience, are perfect places for such projects. They create a unified experience, lift people out of their silos, and deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. All of that happens in the cloud, far from the noise and chaos of disruption down below. At the rate things are going, 95% of all work will take place on cloud-based platforms by 2025.

Autodesk is keeping pace with this trend, empowering three key industries—manufacturing, media and entertainment, and AEC—to be more innovative, productive, and profitable by bringing everything together on industry clouds. The three industry clouds, along with a shared set of services (called Autodesk Platform Services, formerly Forge), make solutions more connected, extensible, and open.