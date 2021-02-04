Nordic Office of Architecture cites the use of Autodesk BIM solutions as a primary success factor for this project. Architects, MEP engineers, and fire and acoustics specialty consultants used Revit to develop their designs. They used ReCap to capture existing conditions and Navisworks for project collaboration and coordination.

The BIM execution plan demanded all participants to use BIM with the client requiring the use of IFC as the model handover format. Autodesk’s continuous improvement of IFC support over the course of the project, with linking of IFC-models, open source exporter, and so on, minimized the need for a manual conversion processes—saving thousands of man hours over the years.

Revit software for architecture and MEP along with Navisworks played crucial roles in handling huge amounts of data and enabled on-time project delivery. The design team used Revit for planning and design, documentation, visualization, and quantity take-offs. In addition, the software’s certified IFC data exchange feature supported cross-disciplinary workflows and task automation.