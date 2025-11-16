Account management for admins

Resource and API Usage

Resource and API Usage in Autodesk account shows real-time balances and usage data for capacity-based products. Learn more about Capacity-based subscriptions

Resource and API Usage provides a centralized view of real-time balances for all capacity-based products linked to a selected team. It helps Autodesk account admins (primary, secondary, SSO) monitor consumption, plan renewals, and avoid service interruptions. Each capacity-based product is displayed in a card format with the following details:
  • Balance available: Shows the remaining units compared to the total purchase (e.g., 140 of 150 available).
  • Balance used: Indicates how much of the purchased capacity has been consumed, expressed as a percentage.
  • Total capacity purchased: Displays the total units purchased for the product (e.g., 60,000 units).
  • Balance expiration and refresh information: Highlights when access ends or when balances refresh (e.g., ends in 30 days, refreshes in 12 days).
  • View usage details button: Provides deeper insights into consumption trends.
  • Visual status bars
    • Green: Available capacity is more than 20%.
    • Red: Available capacity is less than or equal to 20%, signaling low balance.

Dashboard showing API and capacity-based products usage.

Types of capacity-based products

  • Returnable capacity
    • Definition: Once purchased, it remains available until fully consumed or expires. Any portion of the capacity that has been checked out for use can be returned to the original pool at any time, making it available for future use.
    • Historical data: Selecting the View usage details button shows historical daily usage trends.
  • Exhaustible capacity
    • Definition: Once purchased, it remains available until consumed or expires. Exhaustible capacity refreshes every month, and any unused capacity from the previous month does not roll over to the new month.
    • Historical data: Selecting the View usage details button shows detailed historical trends across daily, weekly, and monthly usage views.

 

