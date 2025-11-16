Resource and API Usage provides a centralized view of real-time balances for all capacity-based products linked to a selected team. It helps Autodesk account admins (primary, secondary, SSO) monitor consumption, plan renewals, and avoid service interruptions. Each capacity-based product is displayed in a card format with the following details:

Balance available: Shows the remaining units compared to the total purchase (e.g., 140 of 150 available ).

Shows the remaining units compared to the total purchase (e.g., ). Balance used: Indicates how much of the purchased capacity has been consumed, expressed as a percentage.

Indicates how much of the purchased capacity has been consumed, expressed as a percentage. Total capacity purchased: Displays the total units purchased for the product (e.g., 60,000 units ).

Displays the total units purchased for the product (e.g., ). Balance expiration and refresh information: Highlights when access ends or when balances refresh (e.g., ends in 30 days , refreshes in 12 days ).

Highlights when access ends or when balances refresh (e.g., , ). View usage details button: Provides deeper insights into consumption trends.

Provides deeper insights into consumption trends. Visual status bars Green : Available capacity is more than 20%. Red : Available capacity is less than or equal to 20% , signaling low balance.

