Account management for admins

Classic user management

When you sign into Autodesk Account, you may see Classic User Management under User Management. If so, you have products that fall under the classic process. You may also see By User, By Product, and By Group. If so, you also have products that fall under the regular user management process. Here are some of the differences between the two:

  • Classic user management:
    • Subscriptions are usually purchased through Autodesk Sales or a reseller.
    • Managed by one contract manager and one software coordinator. The purchaser of the subscription is initially designated as the contract manager, but the role can be reassigned later. The contract manager assigns a software coordinator to help manage users.
    • Admins assign products only by user.
  • User management:
    • Managed by primary, secondary and SSO admins.
    • Admins assign products by user, by product, or by group.

Classic admin roles

Classic user management admins assign users to software and services in Autodesk Account. There are two classic user management admin roles, contract manager and software coordinator:

  • Contract manager. When you purchase a new license, the contract manager is automatically assigned as the primary admin. There can be only one contract manager, but a contract manager can be assigned to more than one contract.
    The contract manager:
    • Receives the confirmation email
    • Manages contract renewal and billing
    • Is initially assigned to also be the software coordinator
    • Can assign someone else to be the software coordinator
    • Can be changed (see User management admin roles)
  • Software coordinator. The software coordinator is a secondary admin that helps manage users and notifications regarding new releases. There can be only one software coordinator per contract, but a software coordinator can manage more than one contract.
    The software coordinator:
    • Is assigned by the contract manager
    • Has visibility only into users and products for each assigned contract
    • Receives emails about downloading new releases and updates
    • Can only be changed by the contract manager, who must contact Autodesk support to do so

Add and remove users in classic user management

Admins add and remove users in Autodesk Account. To give users access to Autodesk products and services, invite them individually or import them in bulk. Invited users receive a confirmation email with a link to create an account with their own email and password. From their account, they can download products and access support.

 

The procedures for adding and removing users are different for classic user management than for user management. If you don’t use classic user management, see Add and remove users.

 

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.

To add individual users

  1. Select User Management > Classic User Management in the navigation menu.
  2. Click + Add to display the Add Users window. Enter a user's first and last name and email address.
  3. Select I'd like to add access to the user(s) now.
  4. Click Save & Continue.
  5. A user’s account status will be pending until they accept the invitation. They won't have access to products or services until you assign them. If a user doesn't accept within seven days, resend the invitation.

To import a list of users

  1. Select User Management > Classic User Management in the navigation menu.
  2. Click Bulk Add.
  3. Select “I'd like to add access to the user(s) now.”
  4. Click Save & Continue.

To remove users

Only admins can remove users from Autodesk Account. Deleting a user removes their access to products and services, but it doesn’t delete their personal Autodesk Account.

  1. Select User Management > Classic User Management in the navigation menu.
  2. Locate and deselect a user.
  3. Click Remove to confirm.

Note: Contract managers and software coordinators cannot be removed until their roles are assigned to a different user.

Assign and unassign products and services in classic user management

In Classic user management, only contract managers and software coordinators manage access to products, services, and support benefits. Options vary depending on your product, so see your documentation for a list of available services.

 

At the time of product purchase, a contract manager is assigned by default. If the contract manager won’t be using the product, remove their assignment to make the seat available to another user.

 

Note: If you’re not using Classic user management, see Assign product access.

 

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.

Assign products and services

You can assign up to three users to any cloud services included with your subscription.

  1. Select User Management > Classic User Management in the navigation menu.
  2. Do one of the following depending on whether you are assigning products and services to a single user or multiple users:
    • Single user—Click the Edit Access link to the right of the user's name.
    • Multiple users—Click the checkbox by their names and select Edit Access from the Actions menu.
  3. Click the Products and Services tab and the arrow next to a contract to select individual services.
  4. Select individual services or click Assign All at the top.
  5. Click Save when you're done.

Unassign products and services

  1. Select User Management > Classic user management.
  2. Click the Edit Access link to the right of the user's name.
  3. Click the Products and Services tab and the arrow next to a contract to select individual services.
  4. Clear the Assign option to the right and click Save.

Assign support benefits

You can assign access to support benefits (email and chat) to up to six users for every seat purchased.

  1. Select User Management > Classic User Management.
  2. Select the Benefits tab and the arrow next to a contract to display available support benefits.
  3. Do one of the following depending on whether you are assigning web support to a single user or multiple users:
    • To assign support benefits to a single user, click the Edit Access link to the right of the user's name.
    • To assign support benefits to multiple users, select the checkbox by their name and click Edit Access from the Actions menu.
  4. Select either individual services or Assign All.
  5. Click Save.

Unassign support benefits

  1. Select User Management > Classic user management.
  2. Select the Benefits tab and the arrow next to a contract to display available support benefits.
  3. Clear the checkbox for individual services.
  4. Click Save.

See also

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support