You can set any user (except a primary or secondary admin) as an external user in User Management. Usually, you do this for people who are not employees, like contractors or vendors.
Note: By default, users who are automatically added from a hub to your team through an integrated cloud collaboration product (such as Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Build, or Autodesk Takeoff) are designated as external users.
From the team settings, you can create domain based user rules that automatically manage who is considered a standard or external user. To set external users by policy, activate domain based external users in your team settings.
For detailed steps on managing domain driven user rules, see manage user role policy.
