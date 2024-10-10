The way in which you update information about authorized Autodesk partners depends on the type of transaction used for purchasing your software subscription.

If you have a subscription with a contract number , you can update your active Autodesk partner information by following the steps below under To change your partner .

, you can update your active Autodesk partner information by following the steps below under . If your subscription has a subscription ID created by the new purchasing model, you can change partner information only during a financial transaction.

To see whether your subscription has a contract number or subscription ID, go to Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts in your Autodesk account.