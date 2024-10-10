Account management for admins

Update authorized partner information

The way in which you update information about authorized Autodesk partners depends on the type of transaction used for purchasing your software subscription.

  • If you have a subscription with a contract number, you can update your active Autodesk partner information by following the steps below under To change your partner.
  • If your subscription has a subscription ID created by the new purchasing model, you can change partner information only during a financial transaction.

To see whether your subscription has a contract number or subscription ID, go to Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts in your Autodesk account. 

To change your partner

  1. Contact your new partner for their account number. 
    Note: You may have already received an email from Autodesk with your new partner's information.

  2. Sign into your Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.

  3. Select a subscription.

  4. From the Actions drop-down menu, select Update Reseller Information.

  5. Enter the new partner account number and click Find. 

  6. Confirm that the correct partner appears and click Next.

  7. Verify the updates and click Submit.

  8. Click Done to close the confirmation window. It can take at least an hour for updates to appear in your Account Contract details.

If you switch partners before a subscription term ends, request an update in your account by entering the new partner's account number (CSN). If you have multiple partners, this update replaces all partner information. If you have multiple partners and only want to update one, contact support. 

 

Note: The option to update partner information isn’t available if:

  • Your contract auto-renews

  • You have an enterprise business agreement using Token Flex

  • Your contract has expired or is within 90 days of expiration

