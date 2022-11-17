To change your company's name or address, download and complete the address change request form (PDF) below. Contact support to submit the form.
As the contract manager, access the Contact Support page.
Select Post-purchase Support.
Select User & License Management > Manage Contracts.
Create a case and attach the completed change request form.
Company name and address change request form (PDF)
