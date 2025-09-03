& Construction
As your work evolves with machines, AI, and automation, you need solutions that adapt quickly, helping you design and make the future with less friction. That’s why Autodesk is launching new capacity-based subscriptions that align what you buy to what you actually use.
So, how does it work?
A capacity-based subscription allows you to easily add capacity to your existing product subscription as project needs shift or change. This helps you get the most out of your investment, allowing you to align your purchases with actual usage.
Starting November 2025, you’ll have the option to purchase defined capacity—on top of your base product subscription—to scale your work and achieve greater impact, instead of paying per user or seat.
Examples of defined capacity items:
When your current subscription renews after November 2025, you’ll have the option to add a capacity-based subscription that better reflects how your team works and grows. Here’s how it can help your team:
Do more with tools you already have. Unlock opportunities to scale creation, accelerate automation, and drive greater outcomes.
Now you can align your purchases with actual usage, paying based on defined capacity, such as jobs, assets, renderings, or compute hours.
Share purchased capacity across teams from a single pool, enabling more efficient internal use without tracking usage at a granular level.
Gain a clear understanding of what you’re buying and what’s available, making it easier to forecast needs and request approvals.
November 14, 2025
Capacity-based subscriptions are offered on recurring monthly, annual and 3-year terms.**
You can purchase capacity-based subscriptions via your standard purchasing process (contact Autodesk sales, visit autodesk.com, or contact a partner).***
Reach out to your Autodesk sales rep or partner for personalized guidance.
In November 2025, Autodesk is introducing new capacity-based subscriptions to provide you with predictability, adaptability, and power to make a greater impact—without overpaying. Instead of purchasing seats for users, you can add subscriptions to countable metrics that are directly relevant to your output—like machines on a factory floor, outcomes such as renders or simulation jobs, assets monitored through digital twins, etc.
Capacity-based subscriptions allow you to purchase real usage metrics—not seats—to tailor your purchases to your usage needs. With a traditional subscription, you would purchase additional seat licenses, when what you may have actually needed was additional capacity for machines, processing, storage, etc.
Most Autodesk product subscriptions are based on licenses assigned to specific users. As the way you work is changing, so is our product portfolio. Humans increasingly work together with machines, AI, and automation, so we are providing scalable offerings that reflect how you use and interact with our products. Capacity-based subscriptions allow you to purchase a base product subscription and add capacity to meet your evolving needs, helping you unlock opportunities to scale creation, accelerate automation, and drive greater outcomes.
Yes. You’ll need an active base product subscription to add capacity. If you’re unsure if you have this subscription, your Autodesk sales representative or partner can help.
A capacity-based subscription comes with a set amount of capacity to get you started. You can track your usage anytime in your account to see how much you’ve used and how much is left. This can be found under Reporting → Resources and API Usage. Reviewing your past usage and considering your upcoming project needs can help you estimate the right amount. If your needs change, you can easily add capacity at any time—so you only pay for what you use.
*InfoWorks ICM Ultimate, InfoWorks ICM Sewer, InfoWorks ICM Flood, InfoWorks WS Pro
**These terms may vary based on geography and channel availability.
***Some exclusions apply. Contact Autodesk sales to purchase Info360.
Enterprise Business Agreements currently using the impacted products can continue to use their products with no impact or changes to their contract.