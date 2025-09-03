Capacity-based subscriptions

So, how does it work?

A capacity-based subscription allows you to easily add capacity to your existing product subscription as project needs shift or change. This helps you get the most out of your investment, allowing you to align your purchases with actual usage.

Starting November 2025, you’ll have the option to purchase defined capacity—on top of your base product subscription—to scale your work and achieve greater impact, instead of paying per user or seat.

Examples of defined capacity items: