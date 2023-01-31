The usage report unifies both seat and Flex usage information to help admins optimize seat assignments and purchasing decisions.
The usage report unifies both seat and Flex usage information to help admins optimize seat assignments and purchasing decisions.
Note: Usage reporting, which measures the activity of users connected to the internet, is only available for products with single-user access. Data is protected by Autodesk privacy principles and is only used for the purposes for which it was collected. For more information, see the Autodesk privacy statement.
To view the usage report:
If your team's personal data (PII) is On in settings, user names are displayed. If personal data is Off for one or more teams, hashed data values are shown for all teams.
To export usage report data
You can download a spreadsheet that uses your current filters and date range for your team’s usage report data.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.