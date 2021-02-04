Customer Name [optional]
Mesa Laboratories is a leading manufacturer of high-quality process validation and monitoring instruments and consumables. After numerous acquisitions across the United States – all of which used different internal systems and processes – Mesa Labs was running into difficulties scaling their business. Fusion Manage, integrated with NetSuite® ERP, helps them to manage document and change order control more efficiently. They have reduced the time to process a change order from two weeks to two days.