Floating windows: Pull away drawing windows to display them side by side or on multiple monitors without opening another instance of AutoCAD

Faster Saves: Shave one second off each save on average

Speedy install time: Up to 50% faster for solid state hard drives

New dark theme: Modern blue aesthetic with contrast and sharpness improvements

User interface: Flat-design icons and intuitive dialog boxes and toolbars

2D graphics: Better stability, fidelity, and performance

New DWG format: Save, move, and copy performance boost with the 2018.dwg file format