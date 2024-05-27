How to buy
Explore the newest features in Autodesk AutoCAD 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.
Work faster and more efficiently by using the AutoCAD shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the AutoCAD Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.
Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in AutoCAD.
Ctrl+d
Toggle coordinate display
Ctrl+g
Toggle Grid
Ctrl+e
Cycle isometric planes
Ctrl+f
Toggle running object snaps
Ctrl+h
Toggle Pick Style
Ctrl+Shift+h
Toggle Hide pallets
Ctrl+i
Toggle Coords
Ctrl+Shift+i
Toggle Infer Constraints
F1
Display Help
F2
Toggle text screen
F3
Toggle object snap mode
F4
Toggle 3DOsnap
F5
Toggle Isoplane
F6
Toggle Dynamic UCS
F7
Toggle grid mode
F8
Toggle ortho mode
F9
Toggle snap mode
F10
Toggle polar mode
F11
Toggle object snap tracking
F12
Toggle dynamic input mode
Ctrl+0 (Zero)
Clean Screen
Ctrl+1
Property Palette
Ctrl+2
Design Center Palette
Ctrl+3
Toggle Palette
Ctrl+4
Sheet Set Palette
Ctrl+6
DBConnect Manager
Ctrl+7
Markup Set Manager Palette
Ctrl+8
Quick Calc
Ctrl+9
Command Line
Ctrl+c
Copy object
Ctrl+x
Cut object
Ctrl+v
Paste object
Ctrl+Shift+c
Copy to clipboard with base point
Ctrl+Shift+v
Paste data as block
Ctrl+z
Undo last action
Ctrl+y
Redo last action
Ctrl+[
Cancel current command (or ctrl+\)
ESC
Cancel current command
Ctrl+n
New Drawing
Ctrl+s
Save drawing
Ctrl+o
Open drawing
Ctrl+p
Plot dialog box
Ctrl+Tab
Switch to next
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
Switch to previous drawing
Ctrl+Page Up
Switch to previous tab in current drawing
Ctrl+Page Down
Switch to next tab in current drawing
Ctrl+q
Exit
Ctrl+a
Select all objects
A
ARC / Creates an arc.
AA
AREA / Calculates the area and perimeter of objects or of defined areas.
ADC
ADCENTER / Manages and inserts content such as blocks, xrefs, and hatch patterns.
AL
ALIGN / Aligns objects with other objects in 2D and 3D.
AP
APPLOAD / Load Application.
AR
ARRAY / Creates multiple copies of objects in a pattern.
ARR
ACTRECORD / Starts the Action Recorder.
ARM
ACTUSERMESSAGE / Inserts a user message into an action macro.
ARU
ACTUSERINPUT / Pauses for user input in an action macro.
ARS
ACTSTOP / Stops the Action Recorder and provides the option of saving the recorded actions to an action macro file.
ATI
ATTIPEDIT / Changes the textual content of an attribute within a block.
ATT
ATTDEF / Redefines a block and updates associated attributes.
ATE
ATTEDIT / Changes attribute information in a block.
B
BLOCK / Creates a block definition from selected objects.
BC
BCLOSE / Closes the Block Editor.
BE
BEDIT / Opens the block definition in the Block Editor.
BH
HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.
BO
BOUNDARY / Creates a region or a polyline from an enclosed area.
BR
BREAK / Breaks the selected object between two points.
BS
BSAVE / Saves the current block definition.
BVS
BVSTATE / Creates, sets, or deletes a visibility state in a dynamic block.
C
CIRCLE / Creates a circle.
CAM
CAMERA / Sets a camera and target location to create and save a 3D perspective view of objects.
CBAR
CONSTRAINTBAR / A toolbar-like UI element that displays the available geometric constraints on an object.
CH
PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.
CHA
CHAMFER / Bevels the edges of objects.
CHK
CHECKSTANDARDS / Checks the current drawing for standards violations.
CLI
COMMANDLINE / Displays the Command Line window.
COL
COLOR / Sets the color for new objects.
CO
COPY / Copies objects a specified distance in a specified direction.
CT
CTABLESTYLE / Sets the name of the current table style.
CUBE
NAVVCUBE / Controls the visibility and display properties of the ViewCube tool.
CYL
CYLINDER / Creates a 3D solid cylinder.
D
DIMSTYLE / Creates and modifies dimension styles.
DAN
DIMANGULAR / Creates an angular dimension.
DAR
DIMARC / Creates an arc length dimension.
DBA
DIMBASELINE / Creates a linear, angular, or ordinate dimension from the baseline of the previous or selected dimension.
DBC
DBCONNECT / Provides an interface to external database tables.
DCE
DIMCENTER / Creates the center mark or the centerlines of circles and arcs.
DCO
DIMCONTINUE / Creates a dimension that starts from an extension line of a previously created dimension.
DCON
DIMCONSTRAINT / Applies dimensional constraints to selected objects or points on objects.
DDA
DIMDISASSOCIATE / Removes associativity from selected dimensions.
DDI
DIMDIAMETER / Creates a diameter dimension for a circle or an arc.
DED
DIMEDIT / Edits dimension text and extension lines.
DI
DIST / Measures the distance and angle between two points.
DIV
DIVIDE / Creates evenly spaced point objects or blocks along the length or perimeter of an object.
DJL
DIMJOGLINE / Adds or removes a jog line on a linear or aligned dimension.
DJO
DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.
DL
DATALINK / The Data Link dialog box is displayed.
DLU
DATALINKUPDATE / Updates data to or from an established external data link.
DO
DONUT / Creates a filled circle or a wide ring.
DOR
DIMORDINATE / Creates ordinate dimensions.
DOV
DIMOVERRIDE / Controls overrides of system variables used in selected dimensions.
DR
DRAWORDER / Changes the draw order of images and other objects.
DRA
DIMRADIUS / Creates a radius dimension for a circle or an arc.
DRE
DIMREASSOCIATE / Associates or re-associates selected dimensions to objects or points on objects.
DRM
DRAWINGRECOVERY / Displays a list of drawing files that can be recovered after a program or system failure.
DS
DSETTINGS / Sets grid and snap, polar and object snap tracking, object snap modes, Dynamic Input, and Quick Properties.
DT
TEXT / Creates a single-line text object.
DV
DVIEW / Defines parallel projection or perspective views by using a camera and target.
DX
DATAEXTRACTION / Extracts drawing data and merges data from an external source to a data extraction table or external file.
E
ERASE / Removes objects from a drawing.
ED
DDEDIT / Edits single-line text, dimension text, attribute definitions, and feature control frames.
EL
ELLIPSE / Creates an ellipse or an elliptical arc.
EPDF
EXPORTPDF / Exports drawing to PDF.
ER
EXTERNALREFERENCES / Opens the External References palette.
EX
EXTEND / Extends objects to meet the edges of other objects.
EXIT
QUIT / Exits the program.
EXP
EXPORT / Saves the objects in a drawing to a different file format.
EXT
EXTRUDE / Extends the dimensions of a 2D object or 3D face into 3D space.
F
FILLET / Rounds and fillets the edges of objects.
FI
FILTER / Creates a list of requirements that an object must meet to be included in a selection set.
FS
FSMODE / Creates a selection set of all objects that touch the selected object.
FSHOT
FLATSHOT / Creates a 2D representation of all 3D objects based on the current view.
G
GROUP / Creates and manages saved sets of objects called groups.
GCON
GEOCONSTRAINT / Applies or persists geometric relationships between objects or points on objects.
GD
GRADIENT / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a gradient fill.
GEO
GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.
H
HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.
HE
HATCHEDIT / Modifies an existing hatch or fill.
HI
HIDE / Regenerates a 3D wireframe model with hidden lines suppressed.
I
INSERT / Inserts a block or drawing into the current drawing.
IAD
IMAGEADJUST / Controls the image display of the brightness, contrast, and fade values of images.
IAT
IMAGEATTACH / Inserts a reference to an image file.
ICL
IMAGECLIP / Crops the display of a selected image to a specified boundary.
ID
ID / Displays the UCS coordinate values of a specified location.
IM
IMAGE / Displays the External References palette.
IMP
IMPORT / Imports files of different formats into the current drawing.
IN
INTERSECT / Creates a 3D solid, surface, or 2D region from overlapping solids, surfaces, or regions.
INF
INTERFERE / Creates a temporary 3D solid from the interferences between two sets of selected 3D solids.
IO
INSERTOBJ / Inserts a linked or embedded object.
J
JOIN / Joins similar objects to form a single, unbroken object.
JOG
DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.
L
LINE / Creates straight line segments.
LA
LAYER / Manages layers and layer properties.
LAS
LAYERSTATE / Saves, restores, and manages named layer states.
LE
QLEADER / Creates a leader and leader annotation.
LEN
LENGTHEN / Changes the length of objects and the included angle of arcs.
LESS
MESHSMOOTHLESS / Decreases the level of smoothness for mesh objects by one level.
LI
LIST / Displays property data for selected objects.
LO
LAYOUT / Creates and modifies drawing layout tabs.
LT
LINETYPE / Loads, sets, and modifies linetypes.
LTS
LTSCALE / Changes the scale factor of linetypes for all objects in a drawing.
LW
LWEIGHT / Sets the current lineweight, lineweight display options, and lineweight units.
M
MOVE / Moves objects a specified distance in a specified direction.
MA
MATCHPROP / Applies the properties of a selected object to other objects.
MAT
MATERIALS / Shows or hides the Materials window.
ME
MEASURE / Creates point objects or blocks at measured intervals along the length or perimeter of an object.
MEA
MEASUREGEOM / Measures the distance, radius, angle, area, and volume of selected objects or sequence of points.
MI
MIRROR / Creates a mirrored copy of selected objects.
ML
MLINE / Creates multiple parallel lines..
MLA
MLEADERALIGN / Aligns and spaces selected multileader objects.
MLC
MLEADERCOLLECT / Organizes selected multileaders that contain blocks into rows or columns, and displays the result with a single leader.
MLD
MLEADER / Creates a multileader object.
MLE
MLEADEREDIT / Adds leader lines to, or removes leader lines from, a multileader object.
MLS
MLEADERSTYLE / Creates and modifies multileader styles.
MO
PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.
MORE
MESHSMOOTHMORE / Increases the level of smoothness for mesh objects by one level.
MS
MSPACE / Switches from paper space to a model space viewport.
MSM
MARKUP / Opens the Markup Set Manager.
MT
MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.
MV
MVIEW / Creates and controls layout viewports.
NORTH
GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.
NSHOT
NEWSHOT / Creates a named view with motion that is played back when viewed with ShowMotion.
NVIEW
NEWVIEW / Creates a named view with no motion.
O
OFFSET / Creates concentric circles, parallel lines, and parallel curves.
OP
OPTIONS / Customizes the program settings.
ORBIT
3DORBIT / Rotates the view in 3D space, but constrained to horizontal and vertical orbit only.
OS
OSNAP / Sets running object snap modes.
P
PAN / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.
PA
PASTESPEC / Pastes objects from the Clipboard into the current drawing and controls the format of the data.
PAR
PARAMETERS / Controls the associative parameters used in the drawing.
PARAM
BPARAMETER / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.
PATCH
SURFPATCH / Creates a new surface by fitting a cap over a surface edge that forms a closed loop.
PC
POINTCLOUD / Provides options to create and attach point cloud files.
PCATTACH
POINTCLOUDATTACH / Inserts an indexed point cloud file into the current drawing.
PCINDEX
POINTCLOUDINDEX / Creates an indexed point cloud (PCG or ISD) file from a scan file.
PE
PEDIT / Edits polylines and 3D polygon meshes.
PL
PLINE / Creates a 2D polyline.
PO
POINT / Creates a point object.
POFF
HIDEPALETTES / Hides currently displayed palettes (including the command line).
POL
POLYGON / Creates an equilateral closed polyline.
PON
SHOWPALETTES / Restores the display of hidden palettes.
PR
PROPERTIES / Displays Properties palette.
PRE
PREVIEW / Displays the drawing as it will be plotted.
PLOT / Plots a drawing to a plotter, printer, or file.
PS
PSPACE / Switches from a model space viewport to paper space.
PSOLID
POLYSOLID / Creates a 3D wall-like polysolid.
PU
PURGE / Removes unused items, such as block definitions and layers, from the drawing.
PYR
PYRAMID / Creates a 3D solid pyramid.
QC
QUICKCALC / Opens the QuickCalc calculator.
QCUI
QUICKCUI / Displays the Customize User Interface Editor in a collapsed state.
QP
QUICKPROPERTIES / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing in preview images.
QSAVE
QSAVE / Saves the current drawing.
QVD
QVDRAWING / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing using preview images.
QVDC
QVDRAWINGCLOSE / Closes preview images of open drawings and layouts in a drawing.
QVL
QVLAYOUT / Displays preview images of model space and layouts in a drawing.
QVLC
QVLAYOUTCLOSE / Closes preview images of model space and layouts in the current drawing.
R
REDRAW / Refreshes the display in the current viewport.
RA
REDRAWALL / Refreshes the display in all viewports.
RC
RENDERCROP / Renders a specified rectangular area, called a crop window, within a viewport.
RE
REGEN / Regenerates the entire drawing from the current viewport.
REA
REGENALL / Regenerates the drawing and refreshes all viewports.
REC
RECTANG / Creates a rectangular polyline.
REG
REGION / Converts an object that encloses an area into a region object.
REN
RENAME / Changes the names assigned to items such as layers and dimension styles.
REV
REVOLVE / Creates a 3D solid or surface by sweeping a 2D object around an axis.
RO
ROTATE / Rotates objects around a base point.
RP
RENDERPRESETS / Specifies render presets, reusable rendering parameters, for rendering an image.
RPR
RPREF / Displays or hides the Advanced Render Settings palette for access to advanced rendering settings.
RR
RENDER / Creates a photorealistic or realistically shaded image of a 3D solid or surface model.
RW
RENDERWIN / Displays the Render window without starting a rendering operation.
S
STRETCH / Stretches objects crossed by a selection window or polygon.
SC
SCALE / Enlarges or reduces selected objects, keeping the proportions of the object the same after scaling.
SCR
SCRIPT / Executes a sequence of commands from a script file.
SEC
SECTION / Uses the intersection of a plane and solids, surfaces, or mesh to create a region.
SET
SETVAR / Lists or changes the values of system variables.
SHA
SHADEMODE / Starts the VSCURRENT command..
SL
SLICE / Creates new 3D solids and surfaces by slicing, or dividing, existing objects.
SN
SNAP / Restricts cursor movement to specified intervals.
SO
SOLID / Creates solid-filled triangles and quadrilaterals.
SP
SPELL / Checks spelling in a drawing.
SPE
SPLINEDIT / Edits a spline or splinefit polyline.
SPL
SPLINE / Creates a smooth curve that passes through or near specified points.
SPLANE
SECTIONPLANE / Creates a section object that acts as a cutting plane through 3D objects.
SPLAY
SEQUENCEPLAY / Plays named views in one category.
SPLIT
MESHSPLIT / Splits a mesh face into two faces.
SSM
SHEETSET / Opens the Sheet Set Manager
ST
STYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies text styles.
STA
STANDARDS / Manages the association of standards files with drawings.
SU
SUBTRACT / Combines selected 3D solids, surfaces, or 2D regions by subtraction.
T
MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.
TA
TEXTALIGN / Aligns multiple text objects vertically, horizontally, or obliquely.
TB
TABLE / Creates an empty table object.
TEDIT
TEXTEDIT / Edits a dimensional constraint, dimension, or text object.
TH
THICKNESS / Sets the default 3D thickness property when creating 2D geometric objects.
TI
TILEMODE / Controls whether paper space can be accessed.
TO
TOOLBAR / Displays, hides, and customizes toolbars.
TOL
TOLERANCE / Creates geometric tolerances contained in a feature control frame.
TOR
TORUS / Creates a donut-shaped 3D solid.
TP
TOOLPALETTES / Opens the Tool Palettes window.
TR
TRIM / Trims objects to meet the edges of other objects.
TS
TABLESTYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies table styles.
UC
UCSMAN / Manages defined user coordinate systems.
UN
UNITS / Controls coordinate and angle display formats and precision.
UNHIDE / UNISOLATE
UNISOLATEOBJECTS / Displays objects previously hidden with the ISOLATEOBJECTS or HIDEOBJECTS command.
UNI
UNION / Unions two solid or two region objects.
V
VIEW / Saves and restores named views, camera views, layout views, and preset views.
VGO
VIEWGO / Restores a named view.
VP
DDVPOINT / Sets the 3D viewing direction.
VPLAY
VIEWPLAY / Plays the animation associated to a named view.
VS
VSCURRENT / Sets the visual style in the current viewport.
VSM
VISUALSTYLES / Creates and modifies visual styles and applies a visual style to a viewport.
W
WBLOCK / Writes objects or a block to a new drawing file.
WE
WEDGE / Creates a 3D solid wedge.
WHEEL
NAVSWHEEL / Displays a wheel that contains a collection of view navigation tools.
X
EXPLODE / Breaks a compound object into its component objects.
XA
XATTACH / Inserts a DWG file as an external reference (xref).
XB
XBIND / Binds one or more definitions of named objects in an xref to the current drawing.
XC
XCLIP / Crops the display of a selected external reference or block reference to a specified boundary.
XL
XLINE / Creates a line of infinite length.
XR
XREF / Starts the EXTERNALREFERENCES command.
ZEBRA
ANALYSISZEBRA / Projects stripes onto a 3D model to analyze surface continuity.
ZIP
ETRANSMIT / Creates a Self-Extracting or Zipped Transmittal Package.