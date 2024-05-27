Autodesk AutoCAD

AutoCAD keyboard shortcuts

AutoCAD shortcuts & hotkey guide

Work faster and more efficiently by using the AutoCAD shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the AutoCAD Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.

AutoCAD one-key shortcuts

Get work done quickly with the AutoCAD one-key keyboard shortcuts.

Toggles and screen management

Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in AutoCAD.

Toggle General Features

Ctrl+d

Toggle coordinate display

 

Ctrl+g

Toggle Grid

Ctrl+e 

Cycle isometric planes

Ctrl+f 

Toggle running object snaps

Ctrl+h

Toggle Pick Style

Ctrl+Shift+h

Toggle Hide pallets

Ctrl+i

Toggle Coords

Ctrl+Shift+i

Toggle Infer Constraints

Toggle Drawing Modes

F1

Display Help

F2

Toggle text screen

F3

Toggle object snap mode

F4

Toggle 3DOsnap

F5

Toggle Isoplane

F6

Toggle Dynamic UCS

F7

Toggle grid mode

F8

Toggle ortho mode

F9

Toggle snap mode

F10

Toggle polar mode

F11

Toggle object snap tracking

F12

Toggle dynamic input mode

Manage Screen

Ctrl+0 (Zero)

Clean Screen

Ctrl+1

Property Palette

 

Ctrl+2

Design Center Palette

Ctrl+3

Toggle Palette

 

Ctrl+4

Sheet Set Palette

Ctrl+6

DBConnect Manager

 

Ctrl+7

Markup Set Manager Palette

Ctrl+8

Quick Calc

Ctrl+9

Command Line

 

Manage Workflow

Ctrl+c

Copy object

 

Ctrl+x

Cut object

 

Ctrl+v

Paste object

 

Ctrl+Shift+c

Copy to clipboard with base point

 

Ctrl+Shift+v

Paste data as block

 

Ctrl+z

Undo last action

 

Ctrl+y

Redo last action

 

Ctrl+[

Cancel current command (or ctrl+\)

 

ESC

Cancel current command

 

Manage Drawings

Ctrl+n

New Drawing

 

Ctrl+s

Save drawing

 

Ctrl+o

Open drawing

Ctrl+p

Plot dialog box

Ctrl+Tab

Switch to next

 

Ctrl+Shift+Tab

Switch to previous drawing

Ctrl+Page Up

Switch to previous tab in current drawing

 

Ctrl+Page Down

Switch to next tab in current drawing

Ctrl+q

Exit

Ctrl+a

Select all objects

 

HOT KEYS A–C

A

A

ARC / Creates an arc.

AA

AREA / Calculates the area and perimeter of objects or of defined areas.

ADC

ADCENTER / Manages and inserts content such as blocks, xrefs, and hatch patterns.

AL

 

ALIGN / Aligns objects with other objects in 2D and 3D.

AP

APPLOAD / Load Application.

AR

ARRAY / Creates multiple copies of objects in a pattern.

ARR

 

ACTRECORD / Starts the Action Recorder.

ARM

 

ACTUSERMESSAGE / Inserts a user message into an action macro.

ARU

 

ACTUSERINPUT / Pauses for user input in an action macro.

ARS

 

ACTSTOP / Stops the Action Recorder and provides the option of saving the recorded actions to an action macro file.

ATI

ATTIPEDIT / Changes the textual content of an attribute within a block.

ATT

ATTDEF / Redefines a block and updates associated attributes.

ATE

ATTEDIT / Changes attribute information in a block.

B

B

BLOCK / Creates a block definition from selected objects. 

BC

BCLOSE / Closes the Block Editor. 

BE

BEDIT / Opens the block definition in the Block Editor. 

BH

HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.

BO

BOUNDARY / Creates a region or a polyline from an enclosed area.

BR

BREAK / Breaks the selected object between two points.

BS

BSAVE / Saves the current block definition.

BVS

BVSTATE / Creates, sets, or deletes a visibility state in a dynamic block.

C

C

CIRCLE / Creates a circle.

CAM

CAMERA / Sets a camera and target location to create and save a 3D perspective view of objects.

CBAR

CONSTRAINTBAR / A toolbar-like UI element that displays the available geometric constraints on an object.

CH

PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.

CHA

CHAMFER / Bevels the edges of objects.

CHK

CHECKSTANDARDS / Checks the current drawing for standards violations.

CLI

COMMANDLINE / Displays the Command Line window.

COL

COLOR / Sets the color for new objects.

CO

COPY / Copies objects a specified distance in a specified direction.

CT

CTABLESTYLE / Sets the name of the current table style.

CUBE

NAVVCUBE / Controls the visibility and display properties of the ViewCube tool.

CYL

CYLINDER / Creates a 3D solid cylinder.

HOT KEYS D-F

D

D

DIMSTYLE / Creates and modifies dimension styles.

DAN

DIMANGULAR / Creates an angular dimension.

DAR

DIMARC / Creates an arc length dimension.

DBA

 

DIMBASELINE / Creates a linear, angular, or ordinate dimension from the baseline of the previous or selected dimension.

DBC

DBCONNECT / Provides an interface to external database tables.

DCE

DIMCENTER / Creates the center mark or the centerlines of circles and arcs.

DCO

 

DIMCONTINUE / Creates a dimension that starts from an extension line of a previously created dimension.

DCON

 

DIMCONSTRAINT / Applies dimensional constraints to selected objects or points on objects.

DDA

 

DIMDISASSOCIATE / Removes associativity from selected dimensions.

DDI

 

DIMDIAMETER / Creates a diameter dimension for a circle or an arc.

DED

DIMEDIT / Edits dimension text and extension lines.

DI

DIST / Measures the distance and angle between two points.

DIV

DIVIDE / Creates evenly spaced point objects or blocks along the length or perimeter of an object.

DJL

DIMJOGLINE / Adds or removes a jog line on a linear or aligned dimension.

DJO

DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.

DL

DATALINK / The Data Link dialog box is displayed.

DLU

DATALINKUPDATE / Updates data to or from an established external data link.

DO

DONUT / Creates a filled circle or a wide ring.

DOR

DIMORDINATE / Creates ordinate dimensions.

DOV

DIMOVERRIDE / Controls overrides of system variables used in selected dimensions.

DR

DRAWORDER / Changes the draw order of images and other objects.

DRA

DIMRADIUS / Creates a radius dimension for a circle or an arc.

DRE

DIMREASSOCIATE / Associates or re-associates selected dimensions to objects or points on objects.

DRM

DRAWINGRECOVERY / Displays a list of drawing files that can be recovered after a program or system failure.

DS

DSETTINGS / Sets grid and snap, polar and object snap tracking, object snap modes, Dynamic Input, and Quick Properties.

DT

TEXT / Creates a single-line text object.

DV

DVIEW / Defines parallel projection or perspective views by using a camera and target.

DX

DATAEXTRACTION / Extracts drawing data and merges data from an external source to a data extraction table or external file.

E

E

ERASE / Removes objects from a drawing.

ED

DDEDIT / Edits single-line text, dimension text, attribute definitions, and feature control frames.

EL

ELLIPSE / Creates an ellipse or an elliptical arc.

EPDF

EXPORTPDF / Exports drawing to PDF.

ER

EXTERNALREFERENCES / Opens the External References palette.

EX

EXTEND / Extends objects to meet the edges of other objects.

EXIT

QUIT / Exits the program.

EXP

EXPORT / Saves the objects in a drawing to a different file format.

EXT

EXTRUDE / Extends the dimensions of a 2D object or 3D face into 3D space.

F

F

FILLET / Rounds and fillets the edges of objects.

FI

FILTER / Creates a list of requirements that an object must meet to be included in a selection set.

FS

FSMODE / Creates a selection set of all objects that touch the selected object.

FSHOT

FLATSHOT / Creates a 2D representation of all 3D objects based on the current view.

HOT KEYS G-I

G

G

GROUP / Creates and manages saved sets of objects called groups.

GCON

GEOCONSTRAINT / Applies or persists geometric relationships between objects or points on objects.

GD

GRADIENT / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a gradient fill.

GEO

GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.

H

H

HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.

 

HE

HATCHEDIT / Modifies an existing hatch or fill.

 

HI

HIDE / Regenerates a 3D wireframe model with hidden lines suppressed.

 

I

I

INSERT / Inserts a block or drawing into the current drawing.

IAD

IMAGEADJUST / Controls the image display of the brightness, contrast, and fade values of images.

IAT

IMAGEATTACH / Inserts a reference to an image file.

ICL

IMAGECLIP / Crops the display of a selected image to a specified boundary.

ID

ID / Displays the UCS coordinate values of a specified location.

IM

IMAGE / Displays the External References palette.

IMP

IMPORT / Imports files of different formats into the current drawing.

IN

INTERSECT / Creates a 3D solid, surface, or 2D region from overlapping solids, surfaces, or regions.

INF

INTERFERE / Creates a temporary 3D solid from the interferences between two sets of selected 3D solids.

IO

INSERTOBJ / Inserts a linked or embedded object.

HOT KEYS J-L

J

J

JOIN / Joins similar objects to form a single, unbroken object.

JOG

DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.

K

L

L

LINE / Creates straight line segments.

LA

LAYER / Manages layers and layer properties.

LAS

LAYERSTATE / Saves, restores, and manages named layer states.

LE

QLEADER / Creates a leader and leader annotation.

LEN

LENGTHEN / Changes the length of objects and the included angle of arcs.

LESS

MESHSMOOTHLESS / Decreases the level of smoothness for mesh objects by one level.

LI

LIST / Displays property data for selected objects.

LO

LAYOUT / Creates and modifies drawing layout tabs.

LT

LINETYPE / Loads, sets, and modifies linetypes. 

LTS

LTSCALE / Changes the scale factor of linetypes for all objects in a drawing. 

LW

LWEIGHT / Sets the current lineweight, lineweight display options, and lineweight units.

HOT KEYS M-O

M

M

MOVE / Moves objects a specified distance in a specified direction.

MA

MATCHPROP / Applies the properties of a selected object to other objects.

MAT

MATERIALS / Shows or hides the Materials window.

ME

 

MEASURE / Creates point objects or blocks at measured intervals along the length or perimeter of an object.

MEA

MEASUREGEOM / Measures the distance, radius, angle, area, and volume of selected objects or sequence of points.

MI

MIRROR / Creates a mirrored copy of selected objects.

ML

 

MLINE / Creates multiple parallel lines.. 

MLA

 

MLEADERALIGN / Aligns and spaces selected multileader objects.

MLC

 

MLEADERCOLLECT / Organizes selected multileaders that contain blocks into rows or columns, and displays the result with a single leader.

MLD

 

MLEADER / Creates a multileader object. 

MLE

MLEADEREDIT / Adds leader lines to, or removes leader lines from, a multileader object.

MLS

MLEADERSTYLE / Creates and modifies multileader styles.

MO

PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.

MORE

MESHSMOOTHMORE / Increases the level of smoothness for mesh objects by one level.

MS

MSPACE / Switches from paper space to a model space viewport.

MSM

MARKUP / Opens the Markup Set Manager.

MT

MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.

MV

MVIEW / Creates and controls layout viewports.

N

NORTH

GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.

NSHOT

NEWSHOT / Creates a named view with motion that is played back when viewed with ShowMotion.

NVIEW

NEWVIEW / Creates a named view with no motion.

O

O

OFFSET / Creates concentric circles, parallel lines, and parallel curves.

OP

OPTIONS / Customizes the program settings.

ORBIT

3DORBIT / Rotates the view in 3D space, but constrained to horizontal and vertical orbit only.

OS

OSNAP / Sets running object snap modes.

HOT KEYS P-R

P

P

PAN / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.

PA

PASTESPEC / Pastes objects from the Clipboard into the current drawing and controls the format of the data.

PAR

PARAMETERS / Controls the associative parameters used in the drawing.

PARAM

 

BPARAMETER / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.

PATCH

SURFPATCH / Creates a new surface by fitting a cap over a surface edge that forms a closed loop.

PC

POINTCLOUD / Provides options to create and attach point cloud files.

PCATTACH

 

POINTCLOUDATTACH / Inserts an indexed point cloud file into the current drawing.

PCINDEX

 

POINTCLOUDINDEX / Creates an indexed point cloud (PCG or ISD) file from a scan file.

PE

 

PEDIT / Edits polylines and 3D polygon meshes.

PL

 

PLINE / Creates a 2D polyline.

PO

POINT / Creates a point object.

POFF

HIDEPALETTES / Hides currently displayed palettes (including the command line).

POL

POLYGON / Creates an equilateral closed polyline.

PON

SHOWPALETTES / Restores the display of hidden palettes.

PR

PROPERTIES / Displays Properties palette.

PRE

PREVIEW / Displays the drawing as it will be plotted.

PRINT

PLOT / Plots a drawing to a plotter, printer, or file.

PS

PSPACE / Switches from a model space viewport to paper space.

PSOLID

POLYSOLID / Creates a 3D wall-like polysolid.

PU

PURGE / Removes unused items, such as block definitions and layers, from the drawing.

PYR

PYRAMID / Creates a 3D solid pyramid.

Q

QC

QUICKCALC / Opens the QuickCalc calculator.

QCUI

QUICKCUI / Displays the Customize User Interface Editor in a collapsed state.

QP

QUICKPROPERTIES / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing in preview images.

QSAVE

QSAVE / Saves the current drawing.

QVD

QVDRAWING / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing using preview images.

QVDC

QVDRAWINGCLOSE / Closes preview images of open drawings and layouts in a drawing.

QVL

QVLAYOUT / Displays preview images of model space and layouts in a drawing.

QVLC

QVLAYOUTCLOSE / Closes preview images of model space and layouts in the current drawing.

R

R

REDRAW / Refreshes the display in the current viewport.

RA

REDRAWALL / Refreshes the display in all viewports.

RC

RENDERCROP / Renders a specified rectangular area, called a crop window, within a viewport.

RE

REGEN / Regenerates the entire drawing from the current viewport.

REA

REGENALL / Regenerates the drawing and refreshes all viewports.

REC

RECTANG / Creates a rectangular polyline.

REG

REGION / Converts an object that encloses an area into a region object.

REN

RENAME / Changes the names assigned to items such as layers and dimension styles.

REV

REVOLVE / Creates a 3D solid or surface by sweeping a 2D object around an axis.

RO

ROTATE / Rotates objects around a base point.

RP

RENDERPRESETS / Specifies render presets, reusable rendering parameters, for rendering an image.

RPR

RPREF / Displays or hides the Advanced Render Settings palette for access to advanced rendering settings.

RR

RENDER / Creates a photorealistic or realistically shaded image of a 3D solid or surface model.

RW

RENDERWIN / Displays the Render window without starting a rendering operation.

HOT KEYS S-U

S

S

STRETCH / Stretches objects crossed by a selection window or polygon.

SC

SCALE / Enlarges or reduces selected objects, keeping the proportions of the object the same after scaling.

SCR

SCRIPT / Executes a sequence of commands from a script file.

SEC

SECTION / Uses the intersection of a plane and solids, surfaces, or mesh to create a region.

SET

SETVAR / Lists or changes the values of system variables.

SHA

SHADEMODE / Starts the VSCURRENT command.. 

SL

SLICE / Creates new 3D solids and surfaces by slicing, or dividing, existing objects.

SN

SNAP / Restricts cursor movement to specified intervals.

SO

SOLID / Creates solid-filled triangles and quadrilaterals.

SP

SPELL / Checks spelling in a drawing.

SPE

 

SPLINEDIT / Edits a spline or splinefit polyline.

SPL

SPLINE / Creates a smooth curve that passes through or near specified points.

SPLANE

SECTIONPLANE / Creates a section object that acts as a cutting plane through 3D objects.

SPLAY

 

SEQUENCEPLAY / Plays named views in one category.

SPLIT

 

MESHSPLIT / Splits a mesh face into two faces.

SSM

SHEETSET / Opens the Sheet Set Manager

ST

STYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies text styles.

STA

STANDARDS / Manages the association of standards files with drawings.

SU

SUBTRACT / Combines selected 3D solids, surfaces, or 2D regions by subtraction.

T

T

MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.

TA

TEXTALIGN / Aligns multiple text objects vertically, horizontally, or obliquely.

TB

TABLE / Creates an empty table object.

TEDIT

TEXTEDIT / Edits a dimensional constraint, dimension, or text object.

TH

THICKNESS / Sets the default 3D thickness property when creating 2D geometric objects.

TI

TILEMODE / Controls whether paper space can be accessed.

TO

TOOLBAR / Displays, hides, and customizes toolbars.

TOL

TOLERANCE / Creates geometric tolerances contained in a feature control frame.

TOR

TORUS / Creates a donut-shaped 3D solid.

TP

TOOLPALETTES / Opens the Tool Palettes window.

TR

TRIM / Trims objects to meet the edges of other objects.

TS

TABLESTYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies table styles.

U

UC

UCSMAN / Manages defined user coordinate systems.

UN

UNITS / Controls coordinate and angle display formats and precision.

UNHIDE / UNISOLATE

UNISOLATEOBJECTS / Displays objects previously hidden with the ISOLATEOBJECTS or HIDEOBJECTS command.

UNI

UNION / Unions two solid or two region objects.

HOT KEYS V-X

V

V

VIEW / Saves and restores named views, camera views, layout views, and preset views.

VGO

VIEWGO / Restores a named view.

VP

DDVPOINT / Sets the 3D viewing direction.

VPLAY

 

VIEWPLAY / Plays the animation associated to a named view. 

VS

VSCURRENT / Sets the visual style in the current viewport.

 

VSM

VISUALSTYLES / Creates and modifies visual styles and applies a visual style to a viewport.

W

W

WBLOCK / Writes objects or a block to a new drawing file.

WE

WEDGE / Creates a 3D solid wedge.

WHEEL

NAVSWHEEL / Displays a wheel that contains a collection of view navigation tools.

X

X

EXPLODE / Breaks a compound object into its component objects.

XA

XATTACH / Inserts a DWG file as an external reference (xref).

XB

XBIND / Binds one or more definitions of named objects in an xref to the current drawing.

XC

XCLIP / Crops the display of a selected external reference or block reference to a specified boundary.

XL

XLINE / Creates a line of infinite length.

XR

XREF / Starts the EXTERNALREFERENCES command.

HOT KEYS Y-Z

Y

Z

ZEBRA

ANALYSISZEBRA / Projects stripes onto a 3D model to analyze surface continuity.

ZIP

ETRANSMIT / Creates a Self-Extracting or Zipped Transmittal Package.