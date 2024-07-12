How to buy
Explore the newest features in Autodesk AutoCAD LT 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.
Work faster and more efficiently by using the AutoCAD LT shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the AutoCAD LT Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.
Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in AutoCAD LT
Ctrl+Shift+A
Toggle group selection
Ctrl+H
Toggle Pick Style
Ctrl+I
Toggle Coords
Ctrl+Shift+I
Toggle Infer Constraints
Ctrl+Shift+ L
Select objects
Ctrl+Shift+P
Toggle Quick Properties mode
Ctrl+W or Ctrl+Shift+W
Toggles Selection Cycling
F1
Display Help
F2
Toggle Text Screen
F4 or Ctrl+Shift+Y
Toggle 3D Osnap
F5 or Ctrl+E
Cycle isometric planes
F6 or Ctrl+D
Toggle Dynamic UCS
F7
Toggle Grid
F8 or Ctrl+L
Toggle ortho mode
F9 or Ctrl+B
Toggle Snap mode
F10 or CMD+U
Toggle Polar Tracking
F11
Toggle Object Snap Tracking
F12
Toggle dynamic input tooltip mode
Ctrl+Shift+H
Toggle pallets
Ctrl+R
Toggle between floating viewports
Ctrl+0 (zero)
Toggle Full Screen mode
Ctrl+1
Toggle Property palette
Ctrl+2
Toggle Design Center palette
Ctrl+3
Toggle Tool Sets palette
Ctrl+4
Toggle Sheet Set palette
Ctrl+7
Toggle Markup Set Manager palette
Ctrl+8
Toggle Quick Calc palette
Ctrl+9
Command Line
Ctrl+A
Select all objects
Ctrl+C
Copy selected objects
Ctrl+Shift+C
Copy selected objects to clipboard with base point
(COPYBASE)
Ctrl+X
Cut selected objects
Ctrl+Shift+X
Cut selected object with base point
Ctrl+V
Paste object
Ctrl+Shift+V
Paste data as block
Ctrl+K
Add hyperlink to selected
Ctrl+J or Ctrl+M
Repeats the previous command
Ctrl+Y
Redo last action
Ctrl+Z
Undo last action
ESC or Ctrl+[ or Ctrl+\
Cancel current command
Ctrl+N
New drawing
Ctrl+O
Open drawing
Ctrl+S
Save drawing
Ctrl+Shift+S
Saves Drawing As
Ctrl+P
Plot dialog box
Ctrl+Tab
Switch to next drawing
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
Switch to previous drawing
Ctrl+Page Up
Switch to previous tab in current drawing
Ctrl+Page Down
Switch to next tab in current drawing
Ctrl+Q
Exit AutoCAD
A
ARC / Creates an arc.
AA
AREA / Calculates the area and perimeter of objects or of defined areas.
ADC
ADCENTER / Manages and inserts content such as blocks, xrefs, and hatch patterns.
AL
ALIGN / Aligns objects with other objects in 2D and 3D.
AR
ARRAY / Creates multiple copies of objects in a pattern.
AS OPEN
ASSISTANTOPEN / Open Autodesk
Assistant
ATI
ATTIPEDIT / Changes the textual content of an attribute within a block.
ATT
ATTDEF / Redefines a block and updates associated attributes.
ATE
ATTEDIT / Changes attribute information in a block.
B
BLOCK / Creates a block definition from selected objects.
BC
BCLOSE / Closes the Block Editor.
BE
BEDIT / Opens the block definition in the Block Editor.
BH
HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.
BO
BOUNDARY / Creates a region or a polyline from an enclosed area.
BR
BREAK / Breaks the selected object between two points.
BS
BSAVE / Saves the current block definition.
BVS
BVSTATE / Creates, sets, or deletes a visibility state in a dynamic block.
C
CIRCLE / Creates a circle.
CBAR
CONSTRAINTBAR / A toolbar-like UI element that displays the available geometric constraints on an object.
CH
PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.
CHA
CHAMFER / Bevels the edges of objects.
CL
CENTERLINE / Creates centerlines.
CLI
COMMANDLINE / Displays the Command Line window.
CM
CENTERMARK / Creates center marks.
COL
COLOR / Sets the color for new objects.
C0
COPY / Copies objects a specified distance in a specified direction.
D
DIMSTYLE / Creates and modifies dimension styles.
DAN
DIMANGULAR / Creates an angular dimension.
DAR
DIMARC / Creates an arc length dimension.
DBA
DIMBASELINE / Creates a linear, angular, or ordinate dimension from the baseline of the previous or selected dimension.
DCE
DIMCENTER / Creates the center mark or the centerlines of circles and arcs.
DCO
DIMCONTINUE / Creates a dimension that starts from an extension line of a previously created dimension.
DDA
DIMDISASSOCIATE / Removes associativity from selected dimensions.
DDI
DIMDIAMETER / Creates a diameter dimension for a circle or an arc.
DED
DIMEDIT / Edits dimension text and extension lines.
DI
DIST / Measures the distance and angle between two points.
DIV
DIVIDE / Creates evenly spaced point objects or blocks along the length or perimeter of an object.
DJL
DIMJOGLINE / Adds or removes a jog line on a linear or aligned dimension.
DJO
DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.
DL
DATALINK / The Data Link dialog box is displayed.
DLU
DATALINKUPDATE / Updates data to or from an established external data link.
DO
DONUT / Creates a filled circle or a wide ring.
DOR
DIMORDINATE / Creates ordinate dimensions.
DOV
DIMOVERRIDE / Controls overrides of system variables used in selected dimensions.
DR
DRAWORDER / Changes the draw order of images and other objects.
DRA
DIMRADIUS / Creates a radius dimension for a circle or an arc.
DRE
DIMREASSOCIATE / Associates or re-associates selected dimensions to objects or points on objects.
DRM
DRAWINGRECOVERY / Displays a list of drawing files that can be recovered after a program or system failure.
DS
DSETTINGS / Sets grid and snap, polar and object snap tracking, object snap modes, Dynamic Input, and Quick Properties.
DT
TEXT / Creates a single-line text object.
E
ERASE / Removes objects from a drawing.
ED
TEXTEDIT / Edits single-line text, dimension text, attribute definitions, and feature control frames.
EL
ELLIPSE / Creates an ellipse or an elliptical arc.
EPDF
EXPORTPDF / Exports drawing to PDF.
ER
EXTERNALREFERENCES / Opens the External References palette.
EX
EXTEND / Extends objects to meet the edges of other objects.
EXIT
QUIT / Exits the program.
EXP
EXPORT / Saves the objects in a drawing to a different file format.
F
FILLET / Rounds and fillets the edges of objects.
G
GROUP / Creates and manages saved sets of objects called groups.
GD
GRADIENT / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a gradient fill.
GEO
GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.
H
HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.
HE
HATCHEDIT / Modifies an existing hatch or fill.
HI
HIDE / Regenerates a 3D wireframe model with hidden lines suppressed.
I
INSERT / Inserts a block or drawing into the current drawing.
ID
ID / Displays the UCS coordinate values of a specified location.
IM
IMAGE / Displays the External References palette.
IMP
IMPORT / Imports files of different formats into the current drawing.
IN
INTERSECT / Creates a 3D solid,surface, or 2D region from overlapping solids, surfaces, or regions.
IO
INSERTOBJ / Inserts a linked or embedded object.
ISOLATE
ISOLATEOBJECTS / Makes specificed objects temporarily invisible, or restores objects that were previously made invisible.
J
JOIN / Joins similar objects to form a single, unbroken object.
JOG
DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.
L
LINE / Creates straight line segments.
LA
LAYER / Manages layers and layer properties.
LAS
LAYERSTATE / Saves, restores, and manages named layer states.
LE
QLEADER / Creates a leader and leader annotation.
LEN
LENGTHEN / Changes the length of objects and the included angle of arcs.
LI
LIST / Displays property data for selected objects.
LO
LAYOUT / Creates and modifies drawing layout tabs.
LT
LINETYPE / Loads, sets, and modifies linetypes.
LTS
LTSCALE / Changes the scale factor of linetypes for all objects in a drawing.
LW
LWEIGHT / Sets the current lineweight, lineweight display options, and lineweight units.
M
MOVE / Moves objects a specified distance in a specified direction.
MA
MATCHPROP / Applies the properties of a selected object to other objects.
ME
MEASURE / Creates point objects or blocks at measured intervals along the length or perimeter of an object.
MEA
MEASUREGEOM / Measures the distance, radius, angle, area, and volume of selected objects or sequence of points.
MI
MIRROR / Creates a mirrored copy of selected objects.
MLA
MLEADERALIGN / Aligns and spaces selected multileader objects.
MLC
MLEADERCOLLECT / Organizes selected multileaders that contain blocks into rows or columns, and displays the result with a single leader.
MLD
MLEADER / Creates a multileader object.
MLE
MLEADEREDIT / Adds leader lines to, or removes leader lines from, a multileader object.
MLS
MLEADERSTYLE / Creates and modifies multileader styles.
MO
PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.
MS
MSPACE / Switches from paper space to a model space viewport.
MSM
MARKUP / Opens the Markup Set Manager.
MT
MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.
MV
MVIEW / Creates and controls layout viewports.
N
NEW / Create a new drawing.
NVIEW
NEWVIEW / Creates a named view with no motion.
O
OFFSET / Creates concentric circles, parallel lines, and parallel curves.
OP
OPTIONS / Customizes the program settings.
OR
ORTHO / Constrains cursor movement
OS
OSNAP / Sets running object snap modes.
P2D
PUSHTODOCSOPEN / Opens the push to Autodesk Docs Palette.
P
PAN / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.
PA
PASTESPEC / Pastes objects from the Clipboard into the current drawing and controls the format of the data.
PAR
PARAMETERS / Controls the associative parameters used in the drawing.
PARAM
BPARAMETER / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.
PE
PEDIT / Edits polylines and 3D polygon meshes.
PL
PLINE / Creates a 2D polyline.
PO
POINT / Creates a point object.
POFF
HIDEPALETTES / Hides currently displayed palettes (including the command line).
POL
POLYGON / Creates an equilateral closed polyline.
PON
SHOWPALETTES / Restores the display of hidden palettes.
PR
PROPERTIES / Displays Properties palette.
PRE
PREVIEW / Displays the drawing as it will be plotted.
PLOT / Plots a drawing to a plotter, printer, or file.
PS
PSPACE / Switches from a model space viewport to paper space.
PU
PURGE / Removes unused items, such as block definitions and layers, from the drawing.
QC
QUICKCALC / Opens the QuickCalc calculator.
QP
QUICKPROPERTIES / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing in preview images.
QSAVE
QSAVE / Saves the current drawing.
QVD
QVDRAWING / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing using preview images.
QVL
QVLAYOUT / Displays preview images of model space and layouts in a drawing.
R
REDRAW / Refreshes the display in the current viewport.
RE
REGEN / Regenerates the entire drawing from the current viewport.
REA
REGENALL / Regenerates the drawing and refreshes all viewports.
REC
RECTANG / Creates a rectangular polyline.
REG
REGION / Converts an object that encloses an area into a region object.
REN
RENAME / Changes the names assigned to items such as layers and dimension styles.
RO
ROTATE / Rotates objects around a base point.
S
STRETCH / Stretches objects crossed by a selection window or polygon.
SC
SCALE / Enlarges or reduces selected objects, keeping the proportions of the object the same after scaling.
SCR
SCRIPT / Executes a sequence of commands from a script file.
SET
SETVAR / Lists or changes the values of system variables.
SHA
SHADEMODE / Sets the display to be wireframe or hidden-line images.
SN
SNAP / Restricts cursor movement to specified intervals.
SO
SOLID / Creates solid-filled triangles and quadrilaterals.
SP
SPELL / Checks spelling in a drawing.
SPE
SPLINEDIT / Edits a spline or splinefit polyline.
SPL
SPLINE / Creates a smooth curve that passes through or near specified points.
SSM
SHEETSET / Opens the Sheet Set Manager
ST
STYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies text styles.
SU
SUBTRACT / Combines selected 3D solids, surfaces, or 2D regions by subtraction.
T
MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.
TA
TEXTALIGN / Aligns multiple text objects vertically, horizontally, or obliquely.
TB
TABLE / Creates an empty table object.
TEDIT
TEXTEDIT / Edits a dimensional constraint, dimension, or text object.
TH
THICKNESS / Sets the default 3D thickness property when creating 2D geometric objects.
TI
TILEMODE / Controls whether paper space can be accessed.
TO
TOOLBAR / Displays, hides, and customizes toolbars.
TOL
TOLERANCE / Creates geometric tolerances contained in a feature control frame.
TP
TOOLPALETTES / Opens the Tool Palettes window.
TR
TRIM / Trims objects to meet the edges of other objects.
TS
TABLESTYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies table styles.
UC
UCSMAN / Manages defined user coordinate systems.
UN
UNITS / Controls coordinate and angle display formats and precision.
UNHIDE / UNISOLATE
UNISOLATEOBJECTS / Displays objects previously hidden with the ISOLATEOBJECTS or HIDEOBJECTS command.
UNI
UNION / Unions two solid or two region objects.
V
VIEW / Saves and restores named views, camera views, layout views, and preset views.
VP
VPOINT / The Viewpoint Presets dialog box is displayed.
VGO
VIEWGO / Restores a named view.
W
WBLOCK / Writes objects or a block to a new drawing file.
WHEEL
NAVSWHEEL / Displays a wheel that contains a collection of view navigation tools.
X
EXPLODE / Breaks a compound object into its component objects.
XA
XATTACH / Inserts a DWG file as an external reference (xref).
XB
XBIND / Binds one or more definitions of named objects in an xref to the current drawing.
XC
XCLIP / Crops the display of a selected external reference or block reference to a specified boundary.
XL
XLINE / Creates a line of infinite length.
XR
XREF / Starts the EXTERNALREFERENCES command.
Z
ZOOM / Increases or decreases the magnification of the view in the current viewport.
ZIP
ETRANSMIT / Creates a SelfExtracting or Zipped Transmittal Package.