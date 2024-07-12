AUTODESK AUTOCAD LT

AutoCAD LT keyboard shortcuts

AutoCAD LT 2025 is now available!

Explore the newest features in Autodesk AutoCAD LT 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.

AutoCAD LT shortcuts & hotkey guide

Work faster and more efficiently by using the AutoCAD LT shortcuts below. You can find a downloadable list of shortcuts and commands in the AutoCAD LT Keyboard Shortcuts PDF.

Jump to a section

One-Key Shortcuts  |  Toggles and Screen Management 

Hot Keys:  A-C  |  D-F  |  G-I  |  J-L  | M-O  |  P-R  |  S-U  |  V-X  |  Y-Z

AutoCAD LT one-key shortcuts

Get work done quickly with the AutoCAD LT one-key keyboard shortcuts.

Toggles and screen management

Below, you'll find an abbreviated list of commands that can be used in AutoCAD LT

Toggle General Features

Ctrl+Shift+A

Toggle group selection

Ctrl+H

Toggle Pick Style

Ctrl+I

Toggle Coords

Ctrl+Shift+I

Toggle Infer Constraints

Ctrl+Shift+ L

Select objects

Ctrl+Shift+P

Toggle Quick Properties mode

Ctrl+W or Ctrl+Shift+W

Toggles Selection Cycling

F1

Display Help

F2

Toggle Text Screen

Toggle Drawing Modes

F4 or Ctrl+Shift+Y

Toggle 3D Osnap

F5 or Ctrl+E

Cycle isometric planes

F6 or Ctrl+D

Toggle Dynamic UCS

F7

Toggle Grid

F8 or Ctrl+L

Toggle ortho mode

F9 or Ctrl+B

Toggle Snap mode

F10 or CMD+U

Toggle Polar Tracking

F11 

Toggle Object Snap Tracking

F12

Toggle dynamic input tooltip mode

Manage Screen

Ctrl+Shift+H

Toggle pallets

Ctrl+R

Toggle between floating viewports

Ctrl+0 (zero)

Toggle Full Screen mode

Ctrl+1

Toggle Property palette

Ctrl+2

Toggle Design Center palette

Ctrl+3

Toggle Tool Sets palette

Ctrl+4

Toggle Sheet Set palette

Ctrl+7

Toggle Markup Set Manager palette

Ctrl+8

Toggle Quick Calc palette

Ctrl+9

Command Line

Manage Workflow

Ctrl+A

Select all objects

Ctrl+C

Copy selected objects

Ctrl+Shift+C

Copy selected objects to clipboard with base point

(COPYBASE)

Ctrl+X

Cut selected objects

Ctrl+Shift+X

Cut selected object with base point

Ctrl+V

Paste object

Ctrl+Shift+V

Paste data as block

Ctrl+K

Add hyperlink to selected

Ctrl+J or Ctrl+M

Repeats the previous command

Ctrl+Y

Redo last action

Ctrl+Z

Undo last action

ESC or Ctrl+[ or Ctrl+\

Cancel current command

Manage Drawings

Ctrl+N

New drawing

Ctrl+O

Open drawing

Ctrl+S

Save drawing

Ctrl+Shift+S

Saves Drawing As

Ctrl+P

Plot dialog box

Ctrl+Tab

Switch to next drawing

Ctrl+Shift+Tab

Switch to previous drawing

Ctrl+Page Up

Switch to previous tab in current drawing

Ctrl+Page Down

Switch to next tab in current drawing

Ctrl+Q

Exit AutoCAD

HOT KEYS A–C

A

A

ARC / Creates an arc.

AA

AREA / Calculates the area and perimeter of objects or of defined areas.

ADC

ADCENTER / Manages and inserts content such as blocks, xrefs, and hatch patterns.

AL

 

ALIGN / Aligns objects with other objects in 2D and 3D.

AR

ARRAY / Creates multiple copies of objects in a pattern.

AS OPEN

ASSISTANTOPEN / Open Autodesk

Assistant

ATI

ATTIPEDIT / Changes the textual content of an attribute within a block.

ATT

ATTDEF / Redefines a block and updates associated attributes.

ATE

ATTEDIT / Changes attribute information in a block.

B

B

BLOCK / Creates a block definition from selected objects. 

BC

BCLOSE / Closes the Block Editor. 

BE

BEDIT / Opens the block definition in the Block Editor. 

BH

HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.

BO

BOUNDARY / Creates a region or a polyline from an enclosed area.

BR

BREAK / Breaks the selected object between two points.

BS

BSAVE / Saves the current block definition.

BVS

BVSTATE / Creates, sets, or deletes a visibility state in a dynamic block.

C

C

CIRCLE / Creates a circle.

CBAR

CONSTRAINTBAR / A toolbar-like UI element that displays the available geometric constraints on an object.

CH

PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.

CHA

CHAMFER / Bevels the edges of objects.

CL

CENTERLINE / Creates centerlines.

CLI

COMMANDLINE / Displays the Command Line window.

CM

CENTERMARK / Creates center marks.

COL

COLOR / Sets the color for new objects.

C0

COPY / Copies objects a specified distance in a specified direction.

HOT KEYS D-F

D

D

DIMSTYLE / Creates and modifies dimension styles.

DAN

DIMANGULAR / Creates an angular dimension.

DAR

DIMARC / Creates an arc length dimension.

DBA

DIMBASELINE / Creates a linear, angular, or ordinate dimension from the baseline of the previous or selected dimension.

DCE

DIMCENTER / Creates the center mark or the centerlines of circles and arcs.

DCO

DIMCONTINUE / Creates a dimension that starts from an extension line of a previously created dimension.

DDA

DIMDISASSOCIATE / Removes associativity from selected dimensions.

DDI

DIMDIAMETER / Creates a diameter dimension for a circle or an arc.

DED

DIMEDIT / Edits dimension text and extension lines.

DI

DIST / Measures the distance and angle between two points.

DIV

DIVIDE / Creates evenly spaced point objects or blocks along the length or perimeter of an object.

DJL

DIMJOGLINE / Adds or removes a jog line on a linear or aligned dimension.

DJO

DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.

DL

DATALINK / The Data Link dialog box is displayed.

DLU

DATALINKUPDATE / Updates data to or from an established external data link.

DO

DONUT / Creates a filled circle or a wide ring.

DOR

DIMORDINATE / Creates ordinate dimensions.

DOV

DIMOVERRIDE / Controls overrides of system variables used in selected dimensions.

DR

DRAWORDER / Changes the draw order of images and other objects.

DRA

DIMRADIUS / Creates a radius dimension for a circle or an arc.

DRE

DIMREASSOCIATE / Associates or re-associates selected dimensions to objects or points on objects.

DRM

DRAWINGRECOVERY / Displays a list of drawing files that can be recovered after a program or system failure.

DS

DSETTINGS / Sets grid and snap, polar and object snap tracking, object snap modes, Dynamic Input, and Quick Properties.

DT

TEXT / Creates a single-line text object.

E

E

ERASE / Removes objects from a drawing.

ED

TEXTEDIT / Edits single-line text, dimension text, attribute definitions, and feature control frames.

EL

ELLIPSE / Creates an ellipse or an elliptical arc.

EPDF

EXPORTPDF / Exports drawing to PDF.

ER

EXTERNALREFERENCES / Opens the External References palette.

EX

EXTEND / Extends objects to meet the edges of other objects.

EXIT

QUIT / Exits the program.

EXP

EXPORT / Saves the objects in a drawing to a different file format.

F

F

FILLET / Rounds and fillets the edges of objects.

HOT KEYS G-I

G

G

GROUP / Creates and manages saved sets of objects called groups.

GD

GRADIENT / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a gradient fill.

GEO

GEOGRAPHICLOCATION / Specifies the geographic location information for a drawing file.

H

H

HATCH / Fills an enclosed area or selected objects with a hatch pattern, solid fill, or gradient fill.

 

HE

HATCHEDIT / Modifies an existing hatch or fill.

 

HI

HIDE / Regenerates a 3D wireframe model with hidden lines suppressed.

 

I

I

INSERT / Inserts a block or drawing into the current drawing.

ID

ID / Displays the UCS coordinate values of a specified location.

IM

IMAGE / Displays the External References palette.

IMP

IMPORT / Imports files of different formats into the current drawing.

IN

INTERSECT / Creates a 3D solid,surface, or 2D region from overlapping solids, surfaces, or regions.

IO

INSERTOBJ / Inserts a linked or embedded object.

ISOLATE

ISOLATEOBJECTS / Makes specificed objects temporarily invisible, or restores objects that were previously made invisible.

HOT KEYS J-L

J

J

JOIN / Joins similar objects to form a single, unbroken object.

JOG

DIMJOGGED / Creates jogged dimensions for circles and arcs.

K

L

L

LINE / Creates straight line segments.

LA

LAYER / Manages layers and layer properties.

LAS

LAYERSTATE / Saves, restores, and manages named layer states.

LE

QLEADER / Creates a leader and leader annotation.

LEN

LENGTHEN / Changes the length of objects and the included angle of arcs.

LI

LIST / Displays property data for selected objects.

LO

LAYOUT / Creates and modifies drawing layout tabs.

LT

LINETYPE / Loads, sets, and modifies linetypes. 

LTS

LTSCALE / Changes the scale factor of linetypes for all objects in a drawing. 

LW

LWEIGHT / Sets the current lineweight, lineweight display options, and lineweight units.

HOT KEYS M-O

M

M

MOVE / Moves objects a specified distance in a specified direction.

MA

MATCHPROP / Applies the properties of a selected object to other objects.

ME

 

MEASURE / Creates point objects or blocks at measured intervals along the length or perimeter of an object.

MEA

MEASUREGEOM / Measures the distance, radius, angle, area, and volume of selected objects or sequence of points.

MI

MIRROR / Creates a mirrored copy of selected objects.

MLA

MLEADERALIGN / Aligns and spaces selected multileader objects.

MLC

MLEADERCOLLECT / Organizes selected multileaders that contain blocks into rows or columns, and displays the result with a single leader.

MLD

MLEADER / Creates a multileader object. 

MLE

MLEADEREDIT / Adds leader lines to, or removes leader lines from, a multileader object.

MLS

MLEADERSTYLE / Creates and modifies multileader styles.

MO

PROPERTIES / Controls properties of existing objects.

MS

MSPACE / Switches from paper space to a model space viewport.

MSM

MARKUP / Opens the Markup Set Manager.

MT

MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.

MV

MVIEW / Creates and controls layout viewports.

N

N

NEW / Create a new drawing.

NVIEW

NEWVIEW / Creates a named view with no motion.

O

O

OFFSET / Creates concentric circles, parallel lines, and parallel curves.

OP

OPTIONS / Customizes the program settings.

OR

ORTHO / Constrains cursor movement

OS

OSNAP / Sets running object snap modes.

HOT KEYS P-R

P

P2D

PUSHTODOCSOPEN / Opens the push to Autodesk Docs Palette.

P

PAN / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.

PA

PASTESPEC / Pastes objects from the Clipboard into the current drawing and controls the format of the data.

PAR

PARAMETERS / Controls the associative parameters used in the drawing.

PARAM

BPARAMETER / Adds a parameter with grips to a dynamic block definition.

PE

PEDIT / Edits polylines and 3D polygon meshes.

PL

PLINE / Creates a 2D polyline.

PO

POINT / Creates a point object.

POFF

HIDEPALETTES / Hides currently displayed palettes (including the command line).

POL

POLYGON / Creates an equilateral closed polyline.

PON

SHOWPALETTES / Restores the display of hidden palettes.

PR

PROPERTIES / Displays Properties palette.

PRE

PREVIEW / Displays the drawing as it will be plotted.

PRINT

PLOT / Plots a drawing to a plotter, printer, or file.

PS

PSPACE / Switches from a model space viewport to paper space.

PU

PURGE / Removes unused items, such as block definitions and layers, from the drawing.

Q

QC

QUICKCALC / Opens the QuickCalc calculator.

QP

QUICKPROPERTIES / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing in preview images.

QSAVE

QSAVE / Saves the current drawing.

QVD

QVDRAWING / Displays open drawings and layouts in a drawing using preview images.

QVL

QVLAYOUT / Displays preview images of model space and layouts in a drawing.

R

R

REDRAW / Refreshes the display in the current viewport.

RE

REGEN / Regenerates the entire drawing from the current viewport.

REA

REGENALL / Regenerates the drawing and refreshes all viewports.

REC

RECTANG / Creates a rectangular polyline.

REG

REGION / Converts an object that encloses an area into a region object.

REN

RENAME / Changes the names assigned to items such as layers and dimension styles.

RO

ROTATE / Rotates objects around a base point.

HOT KEYS S-U

S

S

STRETCH / Stretches objects crossed by a selection window or polygon.

SC

SCALE / Enlarges or reduces selected objects, keeping the proportions of the object the same after scaling.

SCR

SCRIPT / Executes a sequence of commands from a script file.

SET

SETVAR / Lists or changes the values of system variables.

SHA

SHADEMODE / Sets the display to be wireframe or hidden-line images.

SN

SNAP / Restricts cursor movement to specified intervals.

SO

SOLID / Creates solid-filled triangles and quadrilaterals.

SP

SPELL / Checks spelling in a drawing.

SPE

SPLINEDIT / Edits a spline or splinefit polyline.

SPL

SPLINE / Creates a smooth curve that passes through or near specified points.

SSM

SHEETSET / Opens the Sheet Set Manager

ST

STYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies text styles.

SU

SUBTRACT / Combines selected 3D solids, surfaces, or 2D regions by subtraction.

T

T

MTEXT / Creates a multiline text object.

TA

TEXTALIGN / Aligns multiple text objects vertically, horizontally, or obliquely.

TB

TABLE / Creates an empty table object.

TEDIT

TEXTEDIT / Edits a dimensional constraint, dimension, or text object.

TH

THICKNESS / Sets the default 3D thickness property when creating 2D geometric objects.

TI

TILEMODE / Controls whether paper space can be accessed.

TO

TOOLBAR / Displays, hides, and customizes toolbars.

TOL

TOLERANCE / Creates geometric tolerances contained in a feature control frame.

TP

TOOLPALETTES / Opens the Tool Palettes window.

TR

TRIM / Trims objects to meet the edges of other objects.

TS

TABLESTYLE / Creates, modifies, or specifies table styles.

U

UC

UCSMAN / Manages defined user coordinate systems.

UN

UNITS / Controls coordinate and angle display formats and precision.

UNHIDE / UNISOLATE

UNISOLATEOBJECTS / Displays objects previously hidden with the ISOLATEOBJECTS or HIDEOBJECTS command.

UNI

UNION / Unions two solid or two region objects.

HOT KEYS V-X

V

V

VIEW / Saves and restores named views, camera views, layout views, and preset views.

VP

VPOINT / The Viewpoint Presets dialog box is displayed.

VGO

VIEWGO / Restores a named view.

W

W

WBLOCK / Writes objects or a block to a new drawing file.

WHEEL

NAVSWHEEL / Displays a wheel that contains a collection of view navigation tools.

X

X

EXPLODE / Breaks a compound object into its component objects.

XA

XATTACH / Inserts a DWG file as an external reference (xref).

XB

XBIND / Binds one or more definitions of named objects in an xref to the current drawing.

XC

XCLIP / Crops the display of a selected external reference or block reference to a specified boundary.

XL

XLINE / Creates a line of infinite length.

XR

XREF / Starts the EXTERNALREFERENCES command.

HOT KEYS Y-Z

Y

Z

Z

ZOOM / Increases or decreases the magnification of the view in the current viewport.

ZIP

ETRANSMIT / Creates a SelfExtracting or Zipped Transmittal Package.